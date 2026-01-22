Taking A Chance On Love At A Bar Means Sometimes You Wake Up After Being Drugged & Find Out You've Been Robbed

Keep your head on a swivel if you're out at a bar and think you've found a connection with a flirty woman who wants to go home with you. There's a chance the two of you aren’t on the same page.

At least three men out at Miami bars over the last several months found this out the hard way. They woke up the morning after a night out believing they had scored some romance and found out they had been drugged and robbed.

The men had run into 39-year-old Sarah Jean Tavano, according to police. NBC Miami reports that she was arrested on Sunday on several charges including strongarm robbery, organized fraud, grand theft, and burglary of an occupied dwelling.

SIGN UP for The Daily OutKick. New Look, Same Attitude.

The alleged incidents started back in October 2025. One of the incidents involves a man who said he met a woman, brought her back to her apartment, and was heavily intoxicated and didn’t remember a lot of the night.

That includes not remembering inviting the woman to his apartment that night. The surveillance footage reportedly showed her arriving and leaving the man's apartment with two suitcases after about an hour.

More than $26,000 worth of items came up missing. That includes several Louis Vuitton handbags and wallets, bags from Alexander McQueen and others. There were also several gold and diamond jewelry items taken.

What Looked Like Romance Allegedly Came With a Much Higher Price

A fingerprint left behind at the apartment was found to be Tavano's. In a second incident from December, she allegedly met another man at a different bar and went back to his hotel room.

He blacked out, woke up the next morning, and his wallet and phone were missing. He then found $14,000 in unauthorized transactions. He was there for love. She's accused of having a much different motive entirely.

The third incident that she was linked to also took place in December. It happened at yet another bar and the man says he met Tavano and took her back to his hotel room. He had a drink, didn’t feel well, and lost consciousness.

He woke up several hours later and his $38,000 Rolex watch and $1,500 in cash were gone. According to detectives, the surveillance footage from those incidents shows Tavano as the woman involved.

The men took her back to where they were staying "under the pretense of consensual sex." They had drinks, lost consciousness and woke up to missing property. Tavano was arrested at one of the spots she met one of the men at.

According to an arrest report, she was in possession of suspected cocaine, suspected Seroquel, and a bottle of Jagermeister containing a cloudy liquid with visible powder residue settled at the bottom.

This one is a tough one. On the one hand, you don’t want to discourage anyone from looking for love. On the other, you can't necessarily trust the flirty woman at the bar anymore. You have romance on the mind and she may have dollar signs.