Tables, Chairs Thrown During 'Chaotic' Bar Brawl That Resulted In Several Injuries & Arrests

A pool night at a Florida bar turned into a chaotic scene with several injuries and arrests after a family decided to test the strength of their bond with a brawl.

A dozen or so people got into a bar brawl in Panama City Beach earlier this month with four members of the Chester family. They were all arrested as multiple injuries were reported.

The Old Beach Bar often hosts matches for the American Poolplayers Association, reports My Panhandle. Fights are so rare the bar doesn't schedule any bouncers during the events.

They might want to reconsider that after an incident involving Calvin, Gavin, Homer, and Summer Chester. The four arrived and reportedly became disruptive immediately.

They were allegedly interfering in the pool matches taking, even breaking one player's personal pool cue. A bartender closed Calvin Chester's tab and told the family to leave.

You can probably guess how that went considering a brawl broke out. According to the bartender, Calvin and Homer Chester started becoming aggressive toward him.

Say what you want, but this is a night this family isn’t going to forget anytime soon

He called 911 before being chased outside by Gavin Chester. Police found a chaotic scene with several people injured and in need of medical attention when they arrived.

"Once the deputies arrived, there was kind of a chaotic scene, as there was quite a few witnesses and victims outside plus inside, several deputies were able to render aid to those that needed it and also tried to identify the suspects," said Stephen Jencks, captain of the Bay County Sheriff’s Office reports FOX 10.

According to the BCSO, all four of the Chesters aggressively hit several people during the altercation at the bar. Witnesses also report that they threw tables and chairs during the melee.

There were reports of injuries from bruises and abrasions to a chipped tooth, a nasal fracture and a swollen black eye. To add to the fun of the evening, two of the alleged victims were 65 or older.

The victims in the brawl were taken to the hospital while the four members of the Chester family were taken to the Bay County jail.

They face multiple charges, according to the sheriff's office. Here's a breakdown of the charges as laid out by FOX 10:

Summer Chester, 40, a Bay District Schools employee, was charged with aggravated battery of a person 65 or older, possession of a controlled substance without a prescription, and introduction of a controlled substance into a detention facility.

Gavin Chester, 19, was charged with battery of a person 65 or older, and two counts of battery. Gavin Chester was also issued a summons for battery.

Homer Chester, 42, was charged with two counts of battery.

Calvin Chester, 39, was charged with one count of battery.

Let's go to the footage, which, of course, includes a guy in a wheelchair and a man swinging away at several people with what looks like a cigarette dangling from his mouth.