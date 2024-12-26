Sylvester Stallone Speaks At Palm Beach Town Council Meeting, Mixes Up Penguins And Pelicans

I used to have a job that involved covering local government. I'm so jealous that my meetings usually featured people complaining about people speeding through their neighborhood or some lady arguing that she should be allowed to keep feeding feral cats instead of Sylvester Stallone making his case for why he needs a seaweed barrier at his house while mixing up penguins and pelicans.

That's not just local government at its finest… that is art.

The legendary actor, writer, producer and director has a place in Palm Beach, Florida, and he was on hand for a Town Council meeting last week to discuss his plans for a seaweed barrier.

The idea was to keep seaweed and other debris from washing onto Sly's beach, something I can get behind because I f--king hate seaweed. Unless it's holding my sushi together, I want nothing to do with it.

I mean, is there anything at the beach worse — aside from having a limb lopped off by a tiger shark or getting stung by a jellyfish and having some dude run over, all too eager to "help" — than having seaweed touch your leg?

So, I get it, but according to The Palm Beach Daily News, there were concerns that the barrier would hinder boaters.

Stallone acknowledged that "lookie-loos" sometimes sail by his place or even drop anchor for hours.

"There's a lot of traffic that comes in there, because of our notoriety," he said, adding that he wanted to keep the area pristine, and even said he plans to talk to his pal, President-elect Donald Trump about doing something about some of these issues.

That includes protecting wildlife, with Stallone noting that he sees a lot of bird activity around his place, but mixed up "penguins" and "pelicans" while doing it.

"I gotta study up on my geographics a little bit," Stallone joked.

Again, how come the meetings I had to cover never had any of this?

In the end, Stallone agreed to pull both his state and federal applications for the barrier — I hope everyone likes seaweed on their beaches — but the Town Council asked him to continue to stay active on community matters.

But Sly still ended his remarks with a phenomenal callback to the wildlife gaffe he made earlier.

"Thank you very much for your time," he said. "I have to go feed my penguins. They're hungry."