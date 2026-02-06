Sylvester Stallone Teams Up With 'Yellowstone' Star For Series That Woke Dorks Will Hate

Stallone and Hauser's new series will focus on the rise of a legendary Las Vegas kingpin.

Sylvester Stallone is teaming up with a very familiar face for a new series focused on a legendary Las Vegas figure.

Deadline recently reported that Stallone and former "Yellowstone" star Cole Hauser are making a TV series focused on Las Vegas kingpin Benny Binion.

Binion was a major powerplayer in the early days of Las Vegas, and his background is stranger than fiction. He arrived in Las Vegas after leaving Texas with a background.....best described as straight gangster. Binion even shot and killed a rival in 1936, but it was ruled self-defense. Binion was known to be armed at all times and liked to keep a sawed-off shotgun nearby in case issues ever came up.

Now, his story is coming to life with "Blood Aces." The TV series is based on Doug J. Swanson‘s book "Blood Aces: The Wild Ride of Benny Binion, the Texas Gangster Who Created Vegas Poker."

Sylvester Stallone and Cole Hauser team up for series about Las Vegas kingpin.

Hauser is slated to play Binion and released the following statement (via Deadline):

"Benny Binion is one of the great Western American characters and success stories of the 20th century, loaded with ambition, vision, balls, and like all controversial characters, many flaws. His legacy is undeniable. How he built it is an incredible story which we can’t wait to tell. It’s a privilege to play him and an honor to produce this with Sylvester Stallone and MGM to bring this incredible story to life."

This is almost certainly going to be a huge win for TV fans, and a massive loss for the woke dorks who love slop.

Let's be honest. Entertainment went through a very rough run over the past decade or so. Very little of it has been interesting.

Bringing the life of Benny Binion to life with a TV series is going to be epic. There is so much material. An outlaw in Texas who helped build Vegas into what it is today and couldn't ever really stay on the right side of the tracks.

It doesn't take much to get a great Vegas story, but Binion's life is next level. The man changed the gambling scene forever, and founded the legendary Binion's Horseshoe.

Might not have been the cleanest guy in the business, but the story wouldn't be exciting if he had been. It's simply great to see TV continue to release shows that are actually fun and focused on chaos and carnage.

I have no doubt that's exactly what "Blood Aces" will be.

We'll see how it is once it eventually comes out, but I can guarantee expectations will be high with Hauser and Stallone involved. Let me know your thoughts at David.Hookstead@outkick.com.