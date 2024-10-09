Sylvester Stallone's New Action Movie Looks Awesome, But There Might Be A Big Problem: TRAILER

Sylvester Stallone's new movie "Armor" looks like it's loaded with potential.

Stallone is one of the best action stars in the history of Hollywood thanks to his iconic Rambo roles, among others.

Throwing him in an action movie is a great way to generate some interest, and it looks like that's exactly what will happen with Armor.

Trailer released for Sylvester Stallone's new movie 'Armor'

The plot of Stallone's newest film is described as, "Cornered on a bridge, a father-and-son duo of security guards must battle a team of thieves out to steal millions of dollars from their armored truck."

Sounds awesome, right? Well, I can promise that the trailer doesn't disappoint at all. Give it a watch below, and let me know your thoughts at David.Hookstead@outkick.com.

First off, the trailer is electric and it looks like "Armor" is going to be a ton of fun. You don't have to sell me on a movie that involves an armored money vehicle getting robbed.

I doubt "Armor" will be as solid as "The Town," but even if it's half as good, then it will be 100% worth watching.

Here's the only issue I have after watching the trailer. How the hell can an armored vehicle be stuck on a bridge with plenty of explosions, gunfire and, presumably, a radio or phone without the police showing up?

A robbery being called in should result in the cavalry arriving in overwhelming numbers. That doesn't appear to happen in "Armor."

I'm sure there will be some kind of explanation for that in the plot, and it better be bulletproof (no pun intended). If not, the concept has a huge hole in it.

"Armor" hits theaters November 22nd. It definitely looks like one that will be worth catching. Let me know your thoughts at David.Hookstead@outkick.com.