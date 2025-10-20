Sydney Thomas Stuns The College Football World With Her Return To Alabama, 'B1G TURD' & The ThroatGoat

Needless to say, I wasn't expecting that type of ending to Screencaps Jr's cross country season

Back in July, when Screencaps Jr. said he was going to test out a running club because his buddy was going to do it for football conditioning, we had no idea what we were getting ourselves into.

On Sunday, with Mrs. Screencaps back in Toledo after throwing out her back on Saturday (no, I didn't leave her by herself), it was just Screencaps Jr. and myself trying to figure out what we'd gotten ourselves into yet again at the Ohio Junior High State Championships.

My only real advice before he went off with his team was what Deb in Marco Island said about lacing up the spikes tight.

As advertised, the weather was garbage. Rain was blowing sideways. Mud everywhere. The course was beaten up after around 1,000 kids ran before Screencaps Jr.'s race.

The course would be slow, right?

After running a 5:58 first mile in the varsity race, I figured Screencaps Jr. would finish around his normal 12:30:00 which would be great. The course was seriously ripped up with turns where runners had to practically stop. There were rubber mats covering blacktop that were tapped together with black electrical tape that was coming loose.

It was a mess.

I don't know how he did it, but when Jr. hit the finish line, it was a 12:14:86, a new personal record. That's 10 seconds faster than his previous personal best.

As for his team, Perrysburg finished as the state runner-up to Lakota West out of Cincinnati, who had the state champion runner and also the third-place finisher.

Quick thoughts to wrap this up:

Deb was right about the shoes. One of our top runners lost his shoe with about 120 yards to go and had to run the entire length of a FieldTurf football field with one shoe.

The state meet ended up being the only team event that Perrysburg didn't win this season. As a 7th grader, Screencaps Jr. was fortunate to even be on the varsity team for the state championship run. The team is loaded with talented athletes.

His time was good enough for 85th place.

It's weird, but I find myself wanting to watch the high school cross country state championship race, but it's on Mrs. Screencaps birthday and driving to the east side of Columbus is a long way to go for a race that will take just 14:33:00 or so to complete. The defending state champion, Landon Kimmel, who happens to be the son of a guy I went to high school with, smashed the state record last year and figures to win with ease on Nov. 1.

How long until AI sports broadcasters become a reality?

John writes:

Hello Joe, I have a little rant here. I watched college football all day today switching from channel to channel. Later in the evening I happened to go to FS1 which had on the Nevada/New Mexico game and heard Dan Hellie and Petros Papadakis. I said to myself didn’t they do the UNLV/Boise game earlier.

Either their crew travels like Herbstreit or they are doing remote broadcasts. Aren’t we in 2025 ???

If Screencaps is giving you trouble, hit the reload button three times and see if it helps

— Mark writes:

Holy shit Joe! Just had the most pleasurable Screencaps read I’ve ever had! Only one reload (which is typical for any FoxNews related page) but was able to cheer for Jr in the rain and see all the gorgeous ladies without a single frustration. Thanks for that one and God bless Twitter.

Tell Me Something Good That Happened To You Last Week

— Someone with a phone number sent this to me:

Assembled a new play set for my grandsons Friday. Sometimes doing hard things and the best thing that happened to me this week are one and the same.

— Mike N. shares one:

Our youngest son played in his first college football game Saturday. A lot of work to get there. He is a freshman and 3rd string safety (starting safety tweaked his ankle). He played well, but they lost. Highly likely he’ll play in 4 or fewer games this year to maintain his red shirt. Proud moment for parents. Time flies, take pictures.

— Chris B. in Johnson City has pivoted out of cross country season:

I hope Jr did his best today. XC ended two weeks ago in Tennessee. Our boys got 3rd at state and the girls got 1st.

Now that it’s over, my wife has tasked me with keeping a 13 year old active and off the devices. We had fall break out near the Linville Gorge and I’m trying to teach him fly fishing and tying. I don’t know if a lot of readers fly fish or tie their own flies, but it is very satisfying to catch fish on your own flies.

We went out Saturday morning near Roan Mountain and found some native Southern Appalachian brook trout. We met the girls at a brewery (they got pedicures) afterward and made it home to watch the Buckeyes.

— Joseph in Elmira, NY says:

Maybe "woke" is over. I just heard the marching band at the Tennesssee Alabama CFB game play "Fat bottom girls" during halftime. It's a small win, but I'll take it.

Advice

— Michael in Fort Lauderdale checks in:

I emailed you several months ago, my Brazilian born wife and I travel there a few times each year to care for her now 102 y.o. father. I can’t thank you enough for Screencaps and that community. I’m almost 70, but Screencaps reminds me of the hard shit I did working and raising sons.

You and the community have restored my faith in the younger generations and the direction of the country. A big THANK YOU to all!

I’m a bit concerned reading today that you are dealing with other distractions. You’re at a tough age with the workload and the family. My only advice: take the Mrs. out weekly for a date night and DO NOT discuss the kids. Rediscover what made you each fall in love. As the kids age and leave the house, it’s easy to become strangers. Skip a golf day or a few sports games and strengthen your marriage. You won’t like your life if you don’t, trust me.

‘That’s Clearly AI'

It's finally fall in Idaho

— Mike T. has fired up the fire pit. Save the emails about Mike T. burning treated lumber. He knows what he's doing:

That is it this morning. With Mrs. Screencaps down, I have to cut this one short to do school drop-off duty. Yes, paid attention to the NFL slate on Sunday and I have thoughts. More on that tomorrow.

Let's get the week rolling and get out of the gates right.

Have a great week.

