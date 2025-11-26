Sydney Thomas Squeezed Into Leather To Team Up With Gia Duddy In Vegas & Getting Out The Christmas Decorations

Do you get out your Christmas decoration before or after Thanksgiving?

Evidently, I'm one of the Pre-Thanksgiving Christmas decorating heathens

For those who missed it, Joe is off today, and I'm on Thanksgiving Eve duty. He'll be back on his regular schedule, as far as Screencaps is concerned, anyway; Thursday, Friday and Saturday to finish out the week.

Let's get right into it. Craig G. has a bone to pick with me and everyone else who puts up their Christmas decorations before Thanksgiving. I spent the last couple of Saturdays dragging out ours and putting up two Christmas trees.

This is a violation of proper Thanksgiving and Christmas protocol, according to Craig, and those of us who put up our Christmas decorations before we've spent the day being thankful and eating our body weight in food are nothing more than heathens.

I've been called much worse. Now Joe did a poll earlier this week about turning on your outside Christmas lights before Thanksgiving. The people weighed in and decided that no, it was not anti-American to turn the outside lights on before Turkey Day.

Craig's issue is with putting up any Christmas decorations at all before Thursday. Nothing goes up at his house until Thanksgiving has come and gone, he writes:

Hey Sean.

Great Sunday Screencaps as always sir, but I have bone to pick with you and every other Pre-Thanksgiving Christmas decorating heathen out there. Maybe this can be the new Screencaps/Outkick Great Debate. But in our house, Christmas is not allowed until after the T-Day feast is over. Not a thing goes up, not one gnome, light, etc. Nothing until the weekend after T-Day. The disrespect to Thanksgiving perpetrated on a yearly basis is egregious. And it seems to get worse every year, with Christmas shit sometimes showing up in stores in September for God's Sake! T-Day is my favorite holiday as it sparks nostalgia from my childhood with wonderful family gatherings, with many relatives who have since gone on to their great reward. So I cherish the holiday, and my family knows this and abides by the Christmas ban until it is the correct time. I host and cook every year and love doing it. Santa's fat ass can just wait.

Be interesting to see where your readers stand on this. Maybe I am just a Grinch asshole? Or are there many others like me out there?

Long live Thanksgiving!!

Other than that complaint, keep up the great work, and Happy Thanksgiving to you and all the Outkick readers out there.

Craig G.

SeanJo

For the record, I'm with you on Christmas's arrival being way too early in stores and, because of that, you'll never catch me buying a single Christmas-related item until at least November. I can promise you that won't happen.

I can also promise that we won't put our Christmas decorations up until the middle of November at the earliest. The first Christmas tree I saw this year was on Halloween in the front window of a house. That's too far.

What I can't promise is that we'll be waiting until after Thanksgiving to put up our Christmas decorations. I think we started putting them up before Thanksgiving because we would travel and spend the holiday away from home almost every year.

We did because we didn’t want to have to do it when we got back home. It made life a little easier having it up after being out of town. We haven’t been traveling as much over the past few years, but we're still dragging the decorations out before Thanksgiving.

It's a tradition in the SeanJo household at this point. I don’t really look at it as taking away from Thanksgiving, but I get it if you do. I look at it more like bringing Thanksgiving, Christmas, and New Years together.

That's right, we keep the decorations up until the first weekend after the new year. I'm sure that's a violation of protocol for some folks and adds to the claims that I'm a heathen, but that's how we do it and that's a debate for another day.

Today's Screencaps debate is about when you put up your Christmas decorations. Do you do it before Thanksgiving, like a heathen, or after, like a Grinch asshole?

A Tempe bar keeps serving alcohol to minors

We're not talking about a couple of minors sneaking in with fake IDs either.

This is the second time the bar was busted for serving minors and 249 of them were in the bar at the time. That was almost a hundred more than the first time around.

Here's the report on "It's Always Sunny in Tempe" (not the real name of the bar) serving 249 minors alcohol. They're setting records at this bar:

It takes me back to the time I bought alcohol at a gas station at 15. I wasn’t even asked for an ID, so I didn’t even have to come up with a fake one. It was a simpler time.

Turkey Day Menu

- Brian writes:

Happy Thanksgiving SeanJo,

Thanksgiving is my wife’s family holiday hosted at our place - we do Christmas with my family - and there’s nothing she enjoys more than going well overboard for it. We don’t sit down for T-Day dinner until after the Lions game, so I put out a spread that keeps the crowd satiated until then. Eight varieties of cheese, two types of salami, assorted crackers, cookies, nuts, homemade hummus, candy. We’re also an "All-Day Pie" family. Nobody wants pie after we're finished eating the main course, so I bucked tradition and opened it up for consumption early a few years ago, despite the whining from the purists here. A couple apple pies, brownie pie, pecan, chocolate cream and whatever my sister-in-law brings. (Nobody likes pumpkin pie - and why would they? - so we stopped having that slop waste space on the table.) Multiple bottles of prosecco, spirits, wine and beer available all day.

About half hour before the main course, we sit for my wife’s butternut squash soup - topped with a concentrated black bean soup in the shape of a maple leaf, some pepitas and crostinis - then a baby arugula salad, followed by her pallet-cleansing cranberry sorbet.

The main event is two 15-pound turkeys, both jammed with my wife’s grandmother’s 80-year-old stuffing recipe. The hot sausage makes it a can’t miss side. Seasoned sweet potato wedges, a spicy sweet potato crumble, mashed taters, brother-in-law’s homemade cranberry sauce, some sort of squash, my mother-in-law’s nasty ass green bean salad, dinner rolls, gravy, and, of course, even more wine.

Now, would I be happy with just turkey, stuffing and mashed? Damn right. But she loves going nuts, so I let her have at it. And God knows that much food keeps us stocked with leftovers right up until her family hits the road and I get my home back Sunday afternoon.

Hope you have a great time with your family. Go Lions.

Brian, NJ

SeanJo

Hey Brian, thanks for sharing the Thanksgiving Day menu.

Nobody can accuse you of not going all in. This is how it's done. We can all use this as a teaser for what's to come.

Have a great Thanksgiving.

Smoked meats

- Homebrew Bill writes:

Couldn't get much more turkey on the smoker.

Cheers!

Homebrew Bill

SeanJo

You gotta love it. I believe my brother is doing the turkey on his smoker this year. He mentioned a few days ago that he wasn't getting much use out of his smoker lately and, since we're all going over to his house, he was planning on breaking it out.

High mileage

- Jim T in San Diego writes:

Might be interesting to ask SC Nation the most miles they've put on a vehicle. I also had over 200k on a '90 Mazda 323 hatchback. But I'll bet someone out there, maybe a true gear head who can do his own maintenance and repairs, has cleared 400k or more.

SeanJo

Who out there has put the most miles on a vehicle? Jim T in San Diego said farewell to his 2008 Toyota Sienna last weekend with more than 216k miles on it.

Has anyone out there put 300k or 400k miles on a vehicle? Let me know and we'll go through them on Sunday.

-----------

That's it for this call to the bullpen. Have a great Thanksgiving.

If you're working today and/or Friday, show up and do as little as possible. Nobody should be keeping score the day before or the day after a holiday.

You can still send in your Thanksgiving Day menus or pictures of your plates/meat. We'll go through them on Sunday when we're still wading through the leftovers.

Don't forget, I want to see you meat. Send it and anything else you'd like my way sean.joseph@outkick.com.

