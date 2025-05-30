Sydney Thomas Returns To Missouri To Shoot Wholesome Midwestern Themed Content, Bang-Bang Play & Big Slot Wins

Mrs. Screencaps tried to get me in trouble on the very first summer Friday by not setting the alarm, but my internal clock is so dialed in that I snapped out of bed & hopped right into the Screencaps cockpit to get this column locked in

I couldn't believe it when my Saturday morning internal clock sent me shooting out of a deep sleep only to learn that Mrs. Screencaps hadn't set the alarm. She's on her summer morning routine with the kids out of school, which means she has her alarm set for an extra half-hour of sleep.

Meanwhile, this column isn't going to write itself. I have to maintain my normal schedule.

With just three mornings to go before Screencaps hits the 1,000 consecutive columns plateau, she nearly ended this Ripken streak with this alarm fiasco.

It hit me this morning over what SeanJo and I have accomplished with this streak. It speaks to our determination, our commitment to the readers and the strength of our mental game. Does SeanJo want to wake up every Sunday and lace up his work boots when the birds are chirping & he could be out on a Sunday morning walk looking for Big Foot? No.

Do I want to work every Thanksgiving morning and every holiday morning when Screencaps falls into my work schedule? No, but I have to be honest, the holiday editions have been so relaxed and fun over the years that it's not work, it's fun to get up and do this.

I have to give SeanJo credit here, too.

He never comes to me and says he's just not able to take the ball when it's his time to pitch. He never says his typing hands are worn out. He rarely asks me to fill in on a Sunday. It's sorta our unwritten rules. He'll figure out how to get Sunday done and I will handle a bunch of holidays.

Then, when I have golf trips, he pinch-hits.

That's the teamwork it takes to get to this moment in Screencaps' history.

The streak that started Monday, September 5, 2022 shows no sign of slowing down thanks to you guys and our determination to hold onto our title as America's Best Daily Column, as named by the readers.

*Remember: Screencaps is much older than 1,000 columns

As I've mentioned, the roots of Screencaps goes back to May 26, 2011 (I just checked my Gmail archive) when Peter Burns, yes, that Peter Burns of SEC Network fame, started the original bones of Screencaps for me at BustedCoverage.com, which I founded in 2007.

Burns had this idea to write a morning column that was a compilation of Twitter (Instagram was seven months old) content and polls that he created. It was sports-talk radio for the Internet in the morning.

The idea, as we've come to discover, was genius and I kept it once Burns left me for his big TV career.

14 years later, here we are with this current Ripken-like streak.

I have Screencaps eyewitnesses that can confirm that I mowed on league night: Tom & Cindy H. stopped by last night with their maple syrup

Longtime Screencaps reader Tom H. in Fort Wayne stopped by with his wife, Cindy H., for one of his annual maple syrup drop-offs. Tom cooks it up right out of his trees on his property and then drops it off to clients and the Kinsey household.

Cindy H. reminded me last night of how crazy she thought her husband was a few years ago when Tom offered to stop by my house with his maple syrup.

"Nobody is going to want your syrup, Tom," she remembered saying on that first trip.

Now here we are with Tom and Cindy stopping the truck on their way home from their Pennsylvania cabin to chat about life for 15 minutes.

The yard was freshly mowed. Tom said he's impressed by how the property is looking and handed over the maple syrup for Screencaps Jr. & Screencaps the III.

That's the power of the community.

Have you ever ordered something from Lowe's and requested delivery?

I have to give credit where credit is due: Lowe's has one helluva efficient messaging system.

Final totals from the above the range microwave we ordered:

SIX email updates

SIX text messages providing me shipping updates

Not all the messages were the same. I had emails coming in with receipts, installation instructions, and even one email that looked like I was receiving a personalized message from a Lowe's employee.

All of this for a $220 microwave.

Hell yeah, Lowe's!

I practically knew if the Lowe's delivery driver was on the toilet taking a dump when that micro was out for delivery. I'll say this, I never had to ask myself where that damn microwave was at.

The Summer of Rec Ball from the reader who wrote the famous Russian defense contractor show report

— Brandon C. in Pinckney, MI paints a picture of how his Rec Ball season is going:

Had to come at you with this one. Our 11u boys won their first game in two years tonight. Yep, they didn't win a game all last season (got better as the season wore on, played the #1 team in the league to a one run loss in the league playoffs, but still no wins).

This year, it's rough to start. I've got 1 pitcher who's a home school kid and was a late sign up to the league, great arm, quirky mechanics but high pitch counts. Let's call him Hideo Nomo. Another pitcher who's got a great attitude and can grow hard, but just mechanics get all out of whack pitch to pitch (think Rick Vaughn). Out of an 11 man roster, I've got 5 players who this is their first time playing organized baseball. We fight our first four games, but just can't enough runs to support our pitching which is not great. Nomo is going right to 55-60 pitches in his two innings of work, and Vaughn typically throws 45 pitches in an inning so I can only get one inning out of him, even if he gets three outs (we have a 5 run mercy rule for an inning in this league).

So tonight, we have 5 of our kids out (5th grade graduation ceremony, band concert, hs graduation of siblings/friends). I get our league director to allow me to call up 3 players from our 9u team to fill out the roster and make sure we don't forfeit. Ok, we have 9 to start and my son who's playing in the middle school band for the HS graduation is coming late as soon as my wife can get him to the field when his portion of the performance ends. I decide to throw Nomo first and hope he gets us off to a good start. I typically save him for the 4-5 innings because we have an "uncapped last inning" rule and I want a kid that can throw strikes to close a game. But I gamble and it pays off. 2 innings, 30 pitches total, 5 Ks, 1 run given up. Kid goes from Nomo to Skubal. The other team throws their soft tossers in the 1st and 2nd inning, saving their ace for the likely uncapped last inning. We hit paydirt. Score 1 in the first and 5 in the second, some walk magic to score in the first and we do a combo of great plate discipline and timely hitting to get our 5 in the second. So we're up 6-1 with only about 45 min left in time limit. We threaten with a runner on third in the top of the 3rd, but their ace goes strikeout, pop out to 1b to end the threat. And I turn to Rick Vaughn.

Now my Vaughn, the kid is a gamer. Dads the local football assistant coach, kids wears eye black, best attitude on the team, wants to win so bad but is an awesome teammate. He was on our 0-fer team last year. Puts a lot of pressure on himself. Vaughn goes out there and throws a 42 pitch 3rd inning, but only gives up 2 runs pitching out of a jam. 6-3.

We get up for the top of the 4th, ump gives us the last inning call so this is the uncapped inning. Again we get a runner to third but can't bring him in with 3 strikeouts in a row by their ace. I send Vaughn back out there. He gives up a walk, walk, then strike out. They stole during the strikeout so now it's runners at 2nd and 3rd 1 out. My son had made it to the game in the bottom of the 3rd, and he's our best catcher, so I put him behind the plate for the 4th. Next kid up hits a little dribbler on a 1-2 count. My son the catcher jumps out and thinks about making the throw to first, but he holds it because he realizes he wasn't going to get the batter and he keeps the force play alive by holding the runner on third. Ok, grind time Vaughn. Bases loaded 3 run lead, 1 out. Next kid up on the second pitch hits a soft grounder to third. The 3b fields it clean but panics and just holds the ball (it's one of the 9u players). By the grace of God the runner on second just stopped too. I think he still has the no force instruction from the third base coach to not run into a tag in his head so by the time the fog clears out of my 3b head, he hears me yelling to get the force out. We give up the run but get the out at third. 2 outs, 2 run lead, Vaughan at 51 pitches total.

Next batter up is their 3rd spot hitter, coaches son, ace pitcher from the last two innings. Great ballplayer. Vaughn goes full skull and crossbones glasses mode, and strikes the kid out on 4 pitches. Game over. My son who was on the winless team last year let's out the biggest WOO Ric Flair style and throws his glove in the air. Vaughn gives a huge first pump and points to my son at catcher and then to his dad in the dugout. After shaking hands and running to the outfield for our past game chat, one of the newbies on the team, with his lips tells me "coach thats the first game I ever won". I said "yeah first win this year". He goes "no, like soccer, basketball, all the sports I played. That's the first game I ever won". No, now you're cryin because of the dust on the field.

We get to the outfield, and I let my son and Vaughn talk. Vaughn says "I've been working so hard the last two years to get better coach, and now I see how it can pay off". My son says "dad, I'm so happy I was able to be here to be a part of it". Damn straight it was team ice cream at the DQ up the street, coach's treat.

As the boys were sitting in the Dq eating their blizzards, shakes, and dipped cones, I just sat back and watched. They were all happy, being 5th and 6th grade boys, but you could tell that they all were just relieved. My son and Vaughn were like a huge burden had been lifted off them, that now they know they can win.

Can't wait to see what happens next week.

Kinsey:

Brandon C. has me rethinking my strategy based on that uncapped rule thing which our league also has. I need to run some numbers here. Moving forward, should I go out and try to get a big enough lead and play defense, which has worked well, or do I piece together a couple of innings out of my staff and then bring in the No. 1?

The only issue I see is time limits and how that affects when to bring in my No. 1. I don't want to get behind and then run out of time to claw back. This is probably something I'll contemplate on the toilet until my No. 1 returns from vacation and summer camp.

I won't have him for another three games.

No Mow May ends Sunday

— Jim M. knows what's coming on Sunday — MURDER:

I sent u an article about no mow may a couple years ago. The basic premise is you create a habitat that all the bees, rabbits, dragonflies, rats, mice, snakes will move into and make their home. Ok, good concept I guess. Then June hits and you mow. Guess what u just murdered. Bees, rabbits, dragonflies, rats, mice, snakes. You ever hit a nest full of baby rabbits? It ain't pretty. (The things we encountered on the golf course, I could write a book).

If u remember I junked my old rider and my wife gave me a $300 budget for a replacement. I was on marketplace on a Sunday and this just popped up for $100.

Didn't run. I was smart enough to pull the battery from my old one, grabbed some basic tools and flew over there. Had it going in 20 mins! I couldn't give her the money fast enough! Put about $100 into it tune-up etc.(paint will be done when weather breaks, fixed the seat with plasti-dip). That's enough for now, take care.

Cindy T. of the famous Mike T. & Cindy T. in Idaho team has Ireland suggestions for those of you jumping over the pond this summer

— When Cindy T. sends an email, alarm bells go off in my head. She researches this stuff as if her life depends on it. I'd trust anything this woman writes:

Charlie requested some suggestions for travel to Ireland. Here are our suggestions:

Dublin: Fun walkable city.

-Temple Bar area should be beautiful in July. Need to go to the bar called "Temple Bar". They have great Irish Coffees there.

-Need to stop by Mollie Malone’s statue (he’ll see why).

-Make a reservation for the Guinness Storehouse. You can take a tour or do a self-guided tour. You get to enjoy a Guinness (or other beverage) from the top of their 360 degree view tower. A lot of fun.

-A stop (or tour) of the Jameson Distillery is also fun.

-The Book of Kells-very popular destination in Dublin, need to make reservations.

Drive to Killarney with a stop at the Blarney Castle. Staying in Killarney is a central location to be able to drive around The Ring of Kerry. Beautiful and fun route, but plan on starting the journey early in the morning as the tour buses will be crazy, especially that time of the year!

Drive to Galway with a stop in Dingle. Colorful seaside town. Stay in Galway as a great location to visit the Cliffs of Moher and the Connemara National Park and the Wild Atlantic Way.

From Galway it’s a three hour drive back to Dublin.

If you’re going to have extra time and can visit Northern Ireland visit the Giants Causeway. The coastline is beautiful all along there. Belfast is a nice city and it highlights the history of the Titanic as well as The Troubles.

If you’re going to rent a car just be aware the car will have the steering wheel on the right side of the car, but driving on the left side of the road. Unless you book specifically for an automatic transmission you will get a manual transmission. Driving in Ireland can be very challenging so make sure you’re ready for an adventure if you drive. (We’ve rented a car through AutoEurope and pick it up at the Dublin Airport.)

Make sure to find and stop at some out of the way Irish pubs for dinner and a pint. You won’t be disappointed!

That’s it from Cindy T!

— Joseph in Elmira, NY reports:

We visited Ireland for 2 weeks soon after I retired in 2020. I agree with the recommendations that Charlie received so far.

We were there when the National Hurling Championship was going on and it was on TV in every pub that we visited. Hurling is a game that's kind of a cross between field hockey and lacrosse. It's definitely a contact sport but with no pads. Very interesting to watch.



The Irish People are great. Very friendly, they like Americans (not because of tourist money) and will ask you a lot of questions about America. We did not run into one jerk the entire trip.

I was told the the reason that there were not many trees in Ireland was because the British used the lumber to build ships for their huge Navy. I think it's because they used the wood to build such beautiful wooden bars and back bars in their many Pubs. A few photos are attached.

The Dazed & Confused era Screencaps readers chime in to tell us if school was like what Dazed depicted in the classic movie

49 years. Does it feel like it's been that long for some of you who lived it?

— Jim F. tells me:

I’m a year older than that in the movie, class of 1975, 50 years since graduation. I have to say that when my grandparents were in the 50 year HS reunion time of life, I thought- man, they must be really old. Well, here I am in it, it sure happened fast.

What’s different then and now (from a small farming town class of 120 kids)-

We worked our tails off to buy our first car and then did all the work we could ourselves- all the basics including some more advanced- clutch and manual transmission replacements, were common, all the body work and paint such as it was.

Everyone I knew including most of the girls could drive a manual transmission.

By minimal, I mean almost zero screen time- no cell phones, pagers, cable, internet, video games and very little TV. TV was seen as something for little kids and parents, only watched some sports and then if you couldn’t get a date on Saturday night, well there was TV at home sitting with your parents and younger siblings in front of the one TV in house, watching one of three channels available - to be avoided at all costs if possible.

All the houses I knew of had one bathroom and if you had a few sisters, you quickly learned to be strategic to be able to get a shower and out of the house on time.

Everyone was skinny compared to today, not only in terms of food quantity and type, but there wasn’t as big an influence on weightlifting in high school sports.

Had a lot of fun outside, from sports and outdoors activities camping, fishing, hunting to great bon fire parties in some overgrown old farm field. Sweet Home Alabama and Free Bird were the anthem of that time blared out on someone's 8-track with the car or truck doors open. Couples sitting on the hood of the vehicle, reclining back on the windshield, sipping a beer or the girls Boone’s Farm.

Great time, in some ways easier then today, but definitely more disciplined than today- once a guy turned 18, you were considered an adult and time to pull your own weight, get out the house usually either college or the military, or get a job and pay rent and board to your parents- no basement boys. We were too young for service in Vietnam but there were plenty of older brothers who did serve and we saw they grew up fast and we should too, but lucky for us in a different way.

— Rob B. reports on his memories from being a Dazed & Confused-era high schooler:

Class of'76 here. I attended an all male high school so without girls around there was a lot less drama than the public schools in the area. We had the usual variety of personalities; jocks, stoners, geeks, the in-crowd, and the run of the mill kids.

Memories that stand out to me of things that are no longer are 3.2 beer, dress codes (we had to wear ties every day), no air-conditioning, smoking lounges in the school, and especially discipline. Not a day went by when someone wasn't swatted with a paddle or a belt for infractions as minor as not doing your homework. It probably sounds barbaric to kids today, but growing up with nuns as teachers, some level of pain was normal and expected if you screwed up.

That being said, the seventies were a great time to grow up. We had freedom to roam far and wide as long as we were home for dinner. Being from Cincinnati, we had the Big Red Machine and the Bengals were at least competitive. Lots of good memories.

Keep up the good work.

For the whiskey lovers

— Kirk B. thought you guys would like this:

####################

That is it for this first summer Friday. It might feel like late October, still, but it's summer and we have to act accordingly. We have to put in the hard work before lunch that allows us to glide into the weekend and soak up these summers on the patio.

Enjoy the Yacht Rock and the BBQs. Enjoy the beers and the lemonades.

Go have a great weekend.

