Sydney Thomas & Her Girlfriends Tear Up St. Barts To Kick Off 2026, Cig Memes & Sad Oregon Fans

Plus: What the hell is Dakich doing wearing a friendship bracelet?

That's the last time I live bet Cignetti's opponent +29.5 midway through the 3rd quarter with Cig's team on the way to the national championship

Relax, I didn't bet much. With Oregon first and goal from the 4 after a 72-yard run and about to make the game 42-13, I figured taking the Ducks +29.5 would be a safe bet for a cover since the prevailing thought was that Cig would sit his starters in the 4th quarter.

Instead, while I was sleeping — it was a long week — Cig let Mendoza throw ANOTHER TD to make it 49-15. I learned my lesson live betting against Cig. Instead of taking his foot off the gas, he didn't even let Little Mendoza, the brother, throw a pass in the Peach Bowl. Cig is absolutely ruthless.

Final thoughts on last night: As an Ohio State fan, I'm starting to feel better about that Big Ten title game loss.

How do you beat Indiana?

You probably have to watch the Iowa game tape when the Hawkeyes held Mendoza to his lowest completion percentage (56.5%) of the season. Cig's team won that game 20-15 after trailing 13-10 entering the 4th quarter.

The key to the national championship sounds ridiculous, but I think it comes down to which quarterback can extend plays with 3rd down runs. And when you extend drives, the clock runs.

The OVER is at 48.5 right now with Miami as 7.5-point underdogs. To me, this feels like a 24-20 or 26-23 game. Long drives. Field goals. Miami's offense can run the ball better than Iowa. The more I think about it, the more I like all those points.

— Canoe Kirk asks on our group text:

Is Cigs success because he built a team with an average age of 23? Huge difference between 19/20 year olds vs 23.

Kinsey:

I replied that this feels like a March Madness team full of seniors going on a run and winning a tournament title, but then has a hard time winning 20 games the next season.

Cig will have a new crop of guys next year. The question is simple: Can Cig catch lightning in the bottle year after year? Is Cig's way of dealing with the portal sustainable?

I had no idea Mendoza's aunt was ready to be a star

Is it really his aunt or are we to believe the Hater Report? However, we know he has an aunt because Mendoza mentioned it at Rose Bowl media day.

We are about to see ticket prices unlike any ticket prices in the history of U.S. sports until the World Cup comes to town

This might be the biggest perfect storm in the history of U.S. sports. We have Hurricanes fans, a new generation, wanting desperately to jump on the bandwagon and playing at home. We have Indiana fans desperately wanting to continue this unreal ride.

We have ticket prices this morning, the get-in price, rising overnight to $3,700 and that feels cheap based on the money IU fans are about to unleash.

But…but…but…IU fans aren't known to be wealthy. LOLOLOLOLOLOL. These guys are swimming in cash and ready to blow it. A guy we were sitting next to at the Big Ten title game had $60k bet on the Hoosiers. He showed us the online ticket.

And there are many more just like him ready to head to Miami.

Screencaps readers wants an apology tour from OutKick founder Clay Travis

— Kevin in Toboso emailed this BEFORE the Indiana game:

Time for an apology tour (from C. Travis) one of the biggest sec apologists with his less than stellar takes after every college football weekend. He and P. Finebaum can go commiserate with SAsmith amd his DA takes. Kind of funny how the league that means more and ND (who is also fake and benefits from media love) all fell flat on their face or just chickened out(nd) for the post season. Sec now stands for DWLA...damn we lost again (see Civil War).

Rooting for B10 or 20 or whatever the heck number of teams are in the league now.

Carson Beck returning to class after his performance in the Fiesta Bowl

— Chris B. in Florida says:

That, my friend, is a quality joke. 7 years of college and thiiiiis close to his B.A.



BTW: well under 70, my beloved was in the news business long ago. It makes her weep to see how the once-mighty (or at least quality) have fallen. We would sometimes watch the evening news because Jeopardy comes on right after; now that we don’t have to watch the increasingly-woke quiz show, it’s hard to imagine turning on the news either.

— John B. also caught the Beck mention:

Great stuff today! A few comments:

No chance Beck goes to class

I am a Vandy fan (1973 grad). Have always thought the "it just means more" tagline was stupidity

Don’t understand the traction under the Q zip debate. When I wore a beret to cover my bald head in the winter my then 18 year old son said to me "you just don’t care anymore do you?" Utility and comfort versus fashion is a fruitless fight.

It wasn’t in your column but yes, that last play was DPI.

The Current State of Sideline Reporters

— Tom from Tarpon Springs, FL has seen enough. He sent this BEFORE the Indiana game:

Is there anyway we can get these sideline reporters off the field?

with all those dumb ass questions they ask in the heat of the moment???



Who really cares what they have to say as long as they look good. Geeze,

is there any males that really listen to them??



OK, I feel better.

Kinsey:

The sideline reporter moment that I can't stand is the just before kickoff interview.

Reporter: "Coach, what's the key to winning this game?"

Coach: "We just have to play our game."

Reporter: "Thanks, coach."

Hell yeah, let's get this game kicked off. Now I'm dialed in. The coach said his team just has to play its game. I feel INFORMED.

I'm fine with the halftime interviews because it's fun to see the sideline reporters versus a coach whose testosterone is pumping. I'm a content guy. If I get a coach flipping out here and there, that's good for business.

'Why we love living in Free America'

— That's how Kevin W. titled his email. He then explained what's going on over in Europe with a soccer star:

I know you aren't into English Football (soccer) but one of its biggest stars just got his driver's license suspended for 2 violations in the same week.

So, you're thinking, that's not unusual but then you look at the offenses, 37 in 30 and 49 in a 40. In the US, the odds of you getting pulled over for that are slim but here's the real kicker: both offenses were caught on cameras! He just got tickets in the mail and now he can't drive for 6 months. Absolute police state.

If you've even been to England, you'll know that you are literally on camera EVERYWHERE.

God bless the USA!

Kinsey:

The even bigger news here is that Declan Rice was fined $3,000! Two tickets sets you back $3,000!!!!

Never forget how lucky we are to call this place home. I know many of you saw Minneapolis' douche mayor this week and lost faith in this country. Do not let this dork cause you to lose faith in the U.S. experiment.

Rich kid travel hockey

— Shawn from Canby, OR would like a word with the state of travel hockey:

With your coverage of travel ball, and now I've read multiple articles/postings talking about kids getting priced out of hockey and sports, I thought this was worth a listen.

For the record, money was why my folks wouldn't let me play hockey as a kid growing up in Minnesota during the 80s.

Equipment, fees, ice time, camps. And back then it was still affordable.

Diesel is so right about dine-in vs. the DoorDash dorks getting preferential treatment

— David W. is in D's camp:

Diesel hit the nail on the head.

Everywhere is like now. Publix deli, those freaking kiosk at fast food restaurants.

And the one that gets the blood boiling 'will you be using the mobile app today?'

Eff no!!!

— Chris B. feels the same way:

I have experienced the same issue at a local sandwich shop with the long wait when going in to order a sandwich. We were told it would be a 45 minute wait with all the orders that they had received online. You would think you could jump towards the front of line when actually going in, but not the case.

— Lars from Iowa is Team Diesel:

Three things. #1 You always wait on the person in front of you. I don’t have a problem if the ordered in person and went out because the had a call or something quick. DoorDash should have an extended pickup time to deal with in store customers. #2 Canoe Kirk is off the rails. Golfing at the muni when it’s cold, I wear a sweatshirt. Golfing at the country club or local TPC, it’s quarter zip to look the part. #3 No horse in the race last night for football but the ref swallowed his whistle on the p.i. on last play. He was pulling him down for over 5 yards. Herbstreit is approaching Romo dislikeability and don’t get me started on the so called expert ref they call on. On a positive note, I’m going to make chili and cornbread on the smoker next week. Pictures to follow. Keep up the great work!

— Tyler B. wants to shake Diesel's hand:

Diesel hit the nail on the head about online customers being helped first INSTEAD OF WHOEVER IS WAITING RIGHT IN FRONT OF YOU. Happens all time. I’ve only seen one place do it right where they have separate employees handling in person customers and others doing online orders. I also want to add on the people that SHOULD be ordering ahead aren’t. I’m constantly behind someone during lunch hour who has 7 different orders and 7 different payments for their work buddies. THAT can be done online and picked up.



Do women gamble on their phones while on the toilet?

— Phil in Virginia tells me:

No phones in the crapper.

When I'm on the can, I'm concentrating on the job at hand in order to get out of there as fast as possible.

Kinsey:

I'm still waiting on women to weigh in on this one.

Elevators of Rome

— Mike T. spotted this one:

First glass enclosed elevator I’ve ever seen, fun to ride in.

################

That is it. Let's go have a great football weekend. Don't take it for granted.

