Sydney Thomas Gets Stuffed Into A Halloween Costume, Miami Dolphins Are A Mess Memes & Why Are They Fighting?

ESPN/YouTubeTV fight, TNML winner announced & whatever else is on our minds for Halloween

There's nothing quite like cable networks fighting with streaming services. This morning, the reality of the ESPN fight with YouTubeTV became a reality when Disney channels were blacked out on YTTV.

Mrs. Screencaps is even worried about her parents, who just dropped cable for the first time in their lives for YTTV, and how they'll watch the local news. I told her there's an app for that, but now we're wondering if they'll get it figured out.

Here at the HQ, I wondered if the ESPN app through our Verizon sub worked. A quick check revealed that there's something called ESPN Unlimited and we're not subscribed to that, so the live streaming stuff might not be available.

Anyone else pissed off over all of this crap?

I don't want to download more apps.

I don't want to enter my email address to watch more TV.

I don't want to call Verizon to figure out what ESPN Unlimited is.

I don't want to use ChatGPT to ask a bot how to figure out all this shit.

I don't want ESPN's standalone app. I just want…what cable used to offer. I want to hit the up button to switch from ESPN to ESPN2. I want to hit another button and get ESPN Classic. I want a remote control with numbers on the remote so I can pivot from channel to channel.

I'm tired of it all.

What's this all going to look like in 10 years? Give me a $500 option to buy a package where I don't have to worry about carrier rights fights and I get to create my own remote and have it 3D printed.

— Brian in CT emails:

Others may already know this, but did you know you can change your multi-view? Over the weekend, I fumbled into this discovery. Navigate down or to the side while watching a multi-view, and select the multi-view option. You can then choose from per-selected multi-views, or the best part, you can select "build a multi-view", where you can choose from a list of select programs.

I believe this is for smart TVs only, not the phone or browser.

Kinsey:

From the look of things, I won't have to worry about placing any Disney/ABC channels into a quad box this weekend.

Thursday Night Mowing League

In better news, we had some fun on ‘The Ricky Cobb Show’ last night as Texas high school football coach Colt Bradford was named the 2025 National Mower of the Year.

Herpes monkey update

— Will in Mississippi provides the update:

The latest update has 3 monkees out and about in the wilds of Mississippi. The original count was wrong.

And today the FBI arrested 14 current or former law enforcement officers for taking bribes to "escort" drug traffickers through the Delta portion of the state.

https://www.wlbt.com/app/2025/10/30/sunflower-county-chief-deputy-arrested-by-fbi/

Mississippi seems to be making a push to reach Florida level craziness this week.

— Mark T. in Florida says:

Mississippi monkey hunting and Sheex thread count sheets are the stuff that keep me coming in every morning. Keep up the quality content.

FYI, I did not intend to turn Lee D. in Tampa (I do not know him) into a Screencaps woman hater. Truly an awful take on P. Spiranac......

Halloween decorations, like fake house fires, have gone too far

— Matthew F. shares his story:

Not to sound like a wuss, but the housefire decorations are way too much. As someone whose parents lost their home in a fire, the decorations themselves bring up some pretty traumatic stuff. I'm all for creepy, scary decorations. But there just isn't anything fun about a house fire.

Don't forget that Screencaps reader Steve B. in Grand Junction's Hallmark Christmas movie is on TODAY

Call your wife. Open up your TV app. Do whatever it takes to make sure you get "Checkin' It Twice" recorded today so you can surprise your wife with a quiet night on the couch in late November when there's not football on.

Guys, you'll actually want to watch this Hallmark movie because Steve B. wrote it.

The other option is to record it is on November 23 at midnight.

Halloween TV viewing…if you can get ESPN channels

— Mike N. writes:

If you are looking for something to have on in the background while you are handing out candy tomorrow night, flip on one your TVs to ESPN U at 7pmEST. Our youngest son's team is playing Penn.

We are flying to Philly [Friday] to watch in person. He is 2nd string safety (freshmen #30) and may not play as the starter is back but should be a decent game. Penn has an NFL prospect at WR, so could be a lot of chasing around for the good guys...

Kinsey:

I'll turn it on, Mike, if my ESPN+ app will work. I'm sorta checked out right now on TV.

Which Sheex sheets should readers be buying on the Sheex site?

— Jeff asks:

We need more information from Screencaps nation. When you go to Sheex website (#notsponsored) they have like 5 different options to choose from we need more details on what people have bought.

— Millennial Chris B. in Bowling Green says, via the group text:

Sheex sheets are the best. Me and the wife bought a pair with wedding gift cards to bed bath and beyond. It was a stretch. We were broke AF and could’ve used that $ on a blender or something. We had a queen, now used by a child. The sheets were the absolute best and now when it rotates onto the kids bed I find myself passing out in there. Absolutely the best. Need to dish out some for the king we’ve had for a decade now. Not sure if they make them for water beds.

— Rory checks in:

I have some. IIRC, I think I heard about them because one of the founders used to be an assistant WBB coach at South Carolina (my alma mater).

They're good, but a little hot in warmer months in my opinion.

— Raccoon slayer Big John in Houston wonders:

Your conversation about sheets makes me ask if there is anyone like me who just can't sleep under the covers? If I wake up chilly, I'll get under a quilt I keep on hand, but most nights when it's warm (like it always is in Houston) I just lay down on the bed and pull down my eyemask and go to sleep. My wife is buried under layers and layers complaining about being cold and I'm just laying out on top.

I do appreciate nice sheets, but after about 10 minutes I usually get hot and just lay on top like usual.

Hotels, I will get under the covers because that bedding is usually pretty thin and I can turn the A/C waaaaay down to get comfortable (and who knows the last time they washed the bedspread).

‘This Is Clearly AI®’ but you still have to feel bad for Cedric

Would you buy $21 per pound mac & cheese off QVC?

— Mark T. in Florida made an incredible observation from this 2024 tweet:

I don't have an issue with $21 gourmet Mac N Cheese per se'; however if my "return any purchase date" is 1/31/25 and I'm buying in October of the same year, what are we doing?

I'm willing to try the product; but I've gotta be able to return the product futuristically .....

Rate this Texas chili recipe

— Brandon in NW Houston says this one is about as good as it gets, but he has a small addition:

That recipe is legit. Mine, which is a hand-me-down from a fraternity brother (so I won't take credit for it) won Chilympiad in San Marcos one year. It pretty much has the same ingredients (though in slightly different amounts) and cooking instructions. My one twist is that I like to brown the meat in the Pit Boss (#notsponsored) for a little added smokiness. We just got our first "real" front here on the Gulf Coast, low of 48, high of 70...brrrr, so I'll be making some this weekend.

###################

What a week.

Newsletter went out on Thursday

TNML champion announced

"Screencaps Recap" with Dan Dakich at 10 am this morning

Five editions of Screencaps for you guys to enjoy

I hope you're enjoying all the content.

Have a great Halloween. Remember, you don't get many of these on Fridays during your lifetime, so use it wisely. Please send in content of anything crazy you see.

The weather is supposed to be great across the Midwest. Let's have fun.

Take care.

