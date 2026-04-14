Sydney Thomas Gets Back To Her Roots With Bikini Modeling Content, Skenes Is Unreal & D At Micro Wrestling

Sydney Thomas gets back into the swimsuit modeling game after taking some time off to enjoy being young and free.

NEW SCREENCAPS ON YOUTUBE CONTENT!

I'm BACK! Yes, it has been too long since I uploaded a video. That's what happens when I go on vacation and there are 30 Zooms per week to attend behind the scenes.

https://www.youtube.com/@ScreencapswithJoeKinsey

Do not miss Dan Dakich telling me about the time he was in a private plane and the door popped open and then what happened to that same pilot a week later. Who remembers when wives would call the VFW phone to track down their husbands? If that sort of memory rings a bell, you're in for a trip back down memory lane in this video.

Canoe Kirk wondered if Screencaps readers have attended Wrestlemania?

— Brandon in Pinckney, MI has been to one of the greatest Wrestlemanias of all time:

Yes. I went to WrestleMania 3 at the SilverDome and it was possibly the greatest sporting event I've ever been to in my 48 years on planet Earth. And I was a student in the stands during the 97 UM-OSU game (Woodson game to propel us to Natl Championship), attended the infamous "Molly Game" (look it up) at Yost Ice Arena between Michigan v St Cloud St (the game & weekend that forced the NCAA to not allow on campus NCAA regionals anymore), and I actually saw a professional football team in Detroit win titles (RIP Michigan Panthers and Detroit Drive).

But WM3 was a 3 hr or so wrestling show. I'm not sure I would want to be at a current 4+ hr each day WM like they have today. The AEW major pay per view show last year in Dallas was literally 8 hrs in an arena. I'm a big fan of less is more.

— Rich in Annapolis shares:

We attended WM30 in the Superdome (Yestlemania) where Daniel Bryan won the title and The Undertaker lost. It was much cheaper back then, a little over $100 for tickets in the first row of the second deck facing the entrance. It was absolutely electric! The opening promo with Hogan, Austin, and a surprise appearance from The Rock blew the roof off the joint. You could hear a pin drop when The Undertaker lost to Lesnar. Nobody could believe it. In the main event, Daniel Bryan won a triple threat match to win the championship and it was without question the loudest place I've ever been. We went with 2 non wrestling fans who were just sorta there to take it all in and they had a great time. Totally worth it.

PS: The wife loved the fact that there were lines for the men's room and no lines at all for the ladies

— Philly Mick has a Wrestlemania experience to share:

Having been a wrestling fan since I was a kid I had always wanted to attend but never got there until 2 of my children surprised me with a ticket when it was in Philly a couple of years ago. Only attended the Saturday night show of the 2 shows. I guess it depends on if you are a wrestling fan or not on how bad you want to go. The weather was beautiful so we and some friends of ours tailgated. I will say that it definitely is great for people watching, i.e. some of the costumes, replica championship belt wearing, etc. The overall atmosphere is cool, except for the Giants fans behind us stinking up the Eagles stadium. They do a good job of setting up events all week and the day I attended was full of things to see and do if you want to spend the $.

I am glad I did it, although I don't think I will go again unless they come back here. However, I am in the older demographic so I know less and less of the storylines and the wrestlers.

Overall, I recommend it just for the overall experience, even if rasslin' is not your thing.

— Dawgs superfan Sam says:

April 3, 2011. Georgia Dome.



Show wise it was a bit underwhelming as no new champions crowned. Paid face value a few months ahead. Secondary market bottomed out weeks before (so should have done that in hindsight). As pic shows, not a bad seat nevertheless.



Now that the event is two nights and RAW on Monday... Watch WrestleMania on TV and attend RAW. Its traditionally the start of the new 'season' so new storylines drop. Crowd is usually loose and perhaps a lot more buzzed.

— TigerfaninSanFran writes:

I have been to 6 Wrestlemanias, including 5 in a row (30-34). 30 was the most rememberable for The Undertaker’s streak ending. 31 was amazingly executed. 32 set the attendance record. 33 & 34 were forgettable. 39 was when the WWE completely lost me. In 2020 they did a two night event because they had to for the wuhan virus. Unfortunately, they kept this up to drive more revenue. I tried going to both nights and honestly it’s just too much wrestling. It ends up being like 14 hours worth of wrestling. But the worst part is we used to get 7-8 marquee matches. Now we get 18-20 mediocre ones. They still bring back wrstekers from the peak era like Stonecold, The Rock, Shawn Michaels, Mankind and The undertaker. But as those guys start to age and pass away like Hogan, it loses it appeal.

Unfortunately, the product has also become woke if you can believe it. They have turned their back on the hardcore fans from Boston, NYC , Chicago and the South. Prices for the event in LV this weekend are outrageous, even for the nosebleeds. And with next year being in Saudi Arabia, forget it.

If Canoe Kirk goes my advice is go for one night only knowing you’ll miss one co-main event one night. Either stat within walking distance of the arena or rent a car. Ride shares are expensive and take forever to get one. I would not plan a whole trip around Mania but rather make it one excursion as part of a bigger trip.

— LSU Joe tells me:

WrestleMania IV, Providence, Rhode Island. You will note that WrestleMania IV wasn’t in Rhode Island, it was in New Jersey. We went to watch the event happen on 1980s era screens in the middle of the Arena. The place was packed, which says something that people would pay, and drive to an arena, to watch. At my age, we didn’t know it was fake yet, so we were INTO it. Would do it again, especially at that age. Up there with my first monster truck rally (same arena!)

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Have any Screencaps readers been to ‘micro’ wrestling?

— Allen asks:

Wrestling adjacent question: Over the weekend, I was invited to attend midget wrestling (can we call it that?) on Friday.

Have you/any readers gone to this before?

Last year, the group went and Mini Kiss (who knew that was a thing? https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Mini_Kiss) ended up after-partying with them.



I’m a pretty boring guy, so I’m leaning towards not going.

Kinsey:

Some of the midget wrestling companies call it "micro" wrestling while you'll see others call it dwarf wrestling. I've even seen the Las Vegas Review-Journal, which is known to be woke, call it midget wrestling on YouTube, so I think you're OK here calling it midget wrestling.

Have Screencaps readers ever been? Are you kidding me? Diesel is a huge fan of micro wrestling. For a few years, he'd get a table at the local event and guys would show up if they didn't have something going on. I went a couple of years.

If you like drinking a beer with the boys, having a micro wrestler trash talk to your face, like to laugh and like watching true athletes fly through the air, then give micro/midget wrestling a chance. Go in with a healthy attitude and you'll have fun.

Let's run a test

What I'm learning about Indians taking their cricket skills to the baseball field

How have we not had an Indian (I'm talking a New Delhi Indian) turn into a baseball-destroying machine in Major League Baseball?

This year, for the first time, I have a 13U Indian boy on my team who's been tearing up our rec league for the past few years as one of the top bats. This year, I'm seeing up close just how his skills translate to baseball, and I'm dumbfounded.

From hand-eye coordination, to the timing, to the bat speed, this kid is a machine. Last night, I had him hitting against our No. 2 pitcher and this kid proceeds to hit two absolute lasers to left-center and dead center with one of the most unorthodox stances you're ever going to see.

He has his hands in the middle of his chest. They're not quiet hands. They're bouncing. There's anticipation. And then there's a collision. Serious exit velo, as the baseball nerds like to say. The boy is big and strong. He'll swing at anything and rarely misses.

It's beautiful.

Here's the only problem: The boy told me last night he's about to go on some sort of two-week sabbatical of some sort (none of my business) and will miss the first three games of the season.

Such is life in rec ball.

The baseball gods giveth and taketh.

Have mothers finally taken prom too far?

As a retiree, do you find yourself doomscrolling because you have all the time in the world to just sit there and do nothing?

"Where does our free time go in retirement? Too often, it's to social media," the Wall Street Journal writes in its headline.

Again, I think that's why Screencaps is so popular with retirees. There aren't newspaper columnists these days like when you were 30 years old. There aren't writers taking the pulse of America and then editing it into a daily piece like you grew up on. Think about the last time you enjoyed a columnist in a daily newspaper.

Good ones haven't existed for 15 years. Trust me, I worked for newspapers. The really good columnists were retiring out of the field in the mid-2000s. I watched them leave.

As a result, many retirees head to Facebook where they can keep up with high school classmates and argue about politics. Zuck has a brilliant business plan.

The problem: Now we have millions of retirees who are living exactly like the two subjects in this Wall Street Journal story.

Is that you? Have you escaped the trap? Tell me how. Help others who might be new to retirement.

Email: joe.kinsey@outkick.com or use my Gmail

More Masters table placements

— Tom from Tarpon Springs sent this:

Our pre-tournament set up. Wife did an awesome job!!!

Stopping to take a leak at the Denver Buc-ees

— Mike T. is on the road:

First time stopping at a Buc-ees, I must say I was impressed!

Clean, easy fill up with fuel, and the shopping was fun! Food was Ok, but fairly priced!

Bathrooms spotless.

Kinsey:

Mike T. must've stopped at 4 a.m. I've never seen a Buc-ees that empty, especially around the sandwich station. Honestly, that's shocking to see three people looking around at the Round Up.

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