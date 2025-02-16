This Sydney Thomas Country Video Is Going To Give MAGA A Heart Attack, Canada FAFO & Austin Gone Wild

Wait, why are you here on a Sunday morning?

SeanJo has the day off. He had a President's Day weekend trip planned with his family, but he said something about the place where they were going to stay lost power, so it's closed this weekend.

The trip has been postponed.

Anyway, I'm here until Noon running the front page of OutKick. If you see something that our writers should consider for a post, let me know and we'll see if anyone is available.

See something, say something. If you think it's a stupid post idea, you could be right or completely wrong. Let us decide. We won't call you stupid. We just won't write about it.

Email: joekinsey@gmail.com

Questions for the Ts on a Sunday morning

— Carl L. asks:

Maybe I missed but you could get the T's to talk about the logistics of being away from home for so long and traveling from place to place in Europe?



I have a few questions:

Is someone watching their house?

Getting their mail?

Picking up packages?

Mowing the lawn on Thursday?

In Europe:

Did they book round trip airline tickets or will they just book the return when they want to come home?

Do they already have reservations for all the places they are going?

Did they just search AirBnB?

How are they getting from city to city?

Kinsey:

I can confirm that Mike T. has said multiple times that his Idaho house is under surveillance. Scumbag intruders have been warned.

Defending 2-Club Invitational Champion Beau in Toledo checks in since he knew I'd be working at this hour on a Sunday

Reminder: I DO NOT edit his emails. This is as raw as it gets from the brain of Beau. This one arrived in the inbox at 2:23 a.m. this morning long after Beau witnessed the U.S. kick Canada's ass right in Justin Trudeau's face.

— Beau does most of his work these days on Twitter. It's good to see him still go back to long-form emails like the old days of Screencaps (like three years ago):

Just thought I'd pop in with a few thoughts for Your Sunday Edition of ScreenCaps, THE best daily article in all of the internet.

Let's start with Tressel... as Lt Gov of Ohio?!? Interesting, to say the least... there's a mandatory tattoo-for-pay joke there...

canadia (yes spellcheck, I spelled it Right), booing the U.S. National Anthem? Ok. We call that FREEDOM OF SPEECH here. You idiots up north should understand what that is after getting censored during the Trucker Protests of Plandemic mandates... and NO, I don't want you as a 51st, bc you're too lib-lib for America... TAKE OFF, HOSERS! (tips American Beer Yuengling to Bob and Doug McKenzie). I'd rather We own you like puerto rico... you get to sit NEAR the Cool Kids at the lunch tables while we pour Michigan maple syrup over whatever the hell we want to...

To the idiots pooping their onesies over Mike and Cindy T's European Adventures.... you're probably the same mental midgets that had isht to talk about Hileeeeeeee's bellybutton... you're jealous bc the fanciest restaurant you've been to is chipotle and olive garden... kindly leave the Room, the Adults are in charge now... (gratuitous pics of Miss Hildee required to prove said point).

Speaking of restaurants, THE BEIRUT in Toledo is the best place to go for dinner in Toledo. True Story: it was the very first location where Mrs. Beau in Toledo and I went to a fancy dinner (We had met 3 weeks earlier, in Barbie's, a neighborhood bar)... it was Her birthday weekend, and We met up with a group... I remember Her ordering Her Beirut Filet, EXTRA, EXTRA, EXTRA, EXTRA, EXTRA, EXTRA RARE. My first thought? OMG, I'm dating a vampire!! And that was right after She ordered... hold on Joe... KIBBEH. She didn't tell me what it was until I tried it... yup, it was Trial By Fire... and I reluctantly gave Her the last portion because I found myself a bit greedy... that being said, I may order some take-out kibbeh for Sunday dinner!

Don't be a beta, Joe... EAT THE KIBBEH!!! Seriously, You just heard stories of shots with beating hearts in them... MAN UP.

Yes, I removed the brackets for the rumble seats in my extended cab '99 Dakota, fab'd new brackets to lift up said seats (so I could still carry golf clubs and/or groceries), and used 80/20 extrusion to build a frame for Lanzar and Kicker amps to run the Memphis Audio subs (in sealed boxes) and sidewall speakers... it was a house-shaker and, needless to say, the cops had been called on me a few times, but that's when I reminded them of the neighbor's 8 yap-mutts that had been barking for 7 straight hours... guess who won that argument... It was even MORE fun when Sylvania PD pulled up next to me and tried to give me a warning, only to realize in was jamming to... wait for it....

FLY ME TO THE MOON, by none other than THE Frank Sinatra...

Yup, I'm "That Guy".

Yes, I miss the liver-shaking sound of a YUUUUGE system, whether it's Def Leppard, Motley Crue, ELO, Yanni live at the Acropolis, Stevie Ray Vaughn, Frank, Eazy-E, Dre, Ohio Players, or whatever... I have to FEEL the sound...

Since we're on a music bend... the bands you've been putting on 'Caps this past week??

MOOOOOOOOORE!!!!

Entire playlists are standing in line, because, DUH!!!

I dare to take on the questionnaire You laid upon Us this past week, so here goes...

1) I'm doing it

2) I didn't get this fat from beer, so YES

3) I get to enjoy both worlds

4) Let the Golf Gods decide and deal with it

5) BTDT (side Note: Charles K from Colorado had us -1 going into 9 at the 2 club... that Guy can hit a golf ball like it owes Him money... HE won that tourney... IYKYK)

6) You're not gonna die when you think you will... grow up

7) Gotsta have the internet to keep with ScreenCaps Nation...

8) Gargoyle... it eats what it wants, and it protects against evil spirits

9) I feed the squirrels in my neighborhood like they're a potential food source....

Anywho, it's getting late...

Put the Daytona 500 on all the screens, and throw up #3 fingers on the 3rd lap, because, yeah, Dale **IS** THE MAN, always and forever.

Rent clubs for one round of golf or use rentals?

— Boomer in Boston asks:

Question to ponder while you’re in your epic 20-day stretch.

I have to travel for work in the upcoming weeks. A few of us are going out a day early to sneak in a round of golf. It will be the only chance to play during my stay (Phoenix area). So, I ask the SC Community:

Is it worth it to go through the hassle of lugging the clubs for one round of golf?

What are experiences guys have had renting clubs at courses? After greens fees, rental clubs, buying overpriced golf balls, is it really cost-effective?

I am a mid-80’s player. So it’s not like I ‘need’ to have my clubs. The course record will be safe.

Interested to hear your input.

Kinsey:

Boomer, rent the clubs. It's one round, and it sounds like you guys are going to be slamming course beers. Back in September/October, I can't remember which month it was at this point, I hopped on a plane to Omaha with Canoe Kirk and we rented clubs for one round.

Were they the best clubs? Not at all, but we still shot in the low 90s, had a blast, drank a bunch of beer, kicked the shit out the two local guys who we got paired with and then went and got an epic steak dinner.

Rent the clubs. It'll be an adventure. You won't know what's coming. Go in with the right mindset that you're in it for the adventure. The rest will take care of itself.

Plus, it's Arizona. Shouldn't every course have an incredible set of rentals?

A variety of thoughts on a Sunday morning, including the U.S.-Canada 4 Nations game

— Brandon C. was watching last night:

While the Tkachuk brothers are certifiable maniacs, in international competition, they're OUR certifiable maniacs. Love the Hanson Bros Tribute in the first period. If the scoreboard operator in Boston for a potential US-CAN rematch in the championship game doesn't have the "Respect the Song!" clip from Slapshot cued up and played at full volume, that's a gross dereliction of duty.

Also. Go Blue. LGRW. Dylan Larkin hardest working man in showbusiness.

— John from SD writes:

Great to hear you’re with us for the weekend and a well deserved break for SeanJo.



The NHL hit a home run (what’s the hockey equivalent term for that?) with this 4 nation series. Awesome concept and glad to see Team USA in the finals. They’ve had a tough run against the Canucks.



Restaurants: my local go to is a Mediterranean restaurant where you get plentiful portions of shrawarmahs, kabobs, lamb, or gyros among other great dishes with sides. You can’t go wrong and the customer service is excellent (Zaytoon’s, not sponsored).



You’re 100% spot on about wing places. What happened? Mid to late ‘90s bars had 10-20 cent wings on Thursday and Monday nights. No longer; $16 for eight wings if you’re lucky. Granted those wings were smaller but they were delicious.



Beastie Boys / Rum DMC should be ahead in the draft.



Single golf carts. No way. Should only be an option for a single player, not a twosome or foursome where you all know each other.



I think I’ll go with BBQ over Mexican for the food choice. Lots of diversity with both, but too hard to break away from an American tradition.



Keep the T’s content coming. If you can’t travel to those countries, enjoy learning about them. Maybe some of your readers will get motivated to travel to other places.

What's the wildest thing you've seen (or done) at a concert?

— Kyle C. in Huntington Beach, CA is back with another question for the concert veterans:

Thanks for connecting me with Scott M and Indy Daryl. This community you've built is really one of a kind.

I have another music question for the SC community: What's the wildest thing you've seen (or done) at a concert?

I'll go first—I still remember when I learned about "mosh pit etiquette."

Before we got married (and old), my future wife and I would go to punk shows and she liked to get "in the pit," as the kids say. It wasn't my thing and I'd worry (she's 5'2" and cute as a button) but she never had an issue. She even got her phone returned after losing it once.

Turns out mosh pits have a code of conduct, kind of like how hockey goons look out for their teammates. Who knew?

Kinsey:

I was at a Stone Temple Pilots, Flaming Lips and Butthole Surfers show at a dirt bike track in a farmer's field in the middle of nowhere Edenton, Ohio back in the summer of 1993 that stands out. It was an absolute free-for-all. I FIRMLY remember being underage, with my underage brother, two underage friends and carrying coolers LOADED with beers. One of my underage buddies looked 28, so he carried the coolers right past the sheriffs who were working the gates that weren't actually gates. I assume he had a fake. Kenny could've passed for 21 at 13.

I also remember you had to carry everything through a woods and into an open plot of land at the back of the property where the concert stage was erected. Dirt bike track to the right. Stage left.

For some stupid reason, people started launching full cans of beer into the middle of the crowd towards the front. I'll never forget fans coming out looking like they'd been hit by 2X4s. Blood everywhere. Completely lit up by full beers to the foreheads and face.

Those were definitely different times.

Don't even get me started on the number of Dollar Generals in Tennessee & Kentucky

— Chris B. in Johnson City, Tennessee writes:

This morning I attended my final regular season game of rec ball. There’s still a tournament this week and then my daughter cheers at the Natty next Saturday. It’ll be the end of an era. I’ve been told that if she makes the middle school squad, my wallet will notice.

Anyway, it’s rainy and gray and you said you need content. I am a map nerd and enjoyed the letters about how far those guys out west live from McDonald’s. East Tennessee is fairly rural compared to a lot of the country. When I sit at a campfire on my patio I can hear cows mooing. We regularly have coyotes, foxes and deer with the occasional bear. However, when I checked how far it is to the nearest McDonald’s, it’s an embarrassing 3.4 miles. There are four McDonald’s restaurants within a 10 mile drive according to the maps app on my phone.

On the way out to our house from the interstate there is a fairly nondescript intersection. Last summer they cleared a spot and started building a Dollar General. They just put up the signage and it’s going to be a DG Market. I guess it’s kind of cool because I think it’s going to have beer. This place will be only 2.0 miles from my house. The crazy thing is that there are multiple DGs nearby. I looked into it and there are currently 8 within 10 miles.

The new one will bring the DG:McDonald’s ratio to 9:4 within 10 miles. When we moved to the South over 20 years ago we had a realtor who casually called them "ubiquitous" Dollar General stores. I don’t know if I should be proud or embarrassed to be 2 miles from a DG. Is anyone else in SC Nation closer to or more saturated with Dollar General?

Kinsey:

I wrote about this phenomenon last summer after going on a Tennessee/North Carolina adventure. On the way home, we took a bunch of state routes from Erwin, TN all the way to I-75 well up into Kentucky.

The running joke was there was a Dollar General at every single four-way intersection for at least 100 miles.

Oh, and good luck finding one that has a restroom available for the public. I assume that's to prevent the drug addicts from going in to shoot up before doing a little shopping.

KY and Tennessee have the Dollar Generals. Here in NW Ohio, we have the car washes on every major intersection.

How to dress on an airplane

— Resident economist Jared P. in Ohio writes:

Since shortly after 9/11, I've worn a tie (and often a coat) each time I've flown (business or pleasure, including my honeymoon). It started because I was "randomly" selected for extra "pat downs" from TSA agents every flight between 2001-2005.

Every. Single. One.

Once I put on the tie and coat, that stopped. I've continued it because dress in airports is awful and my attire feels like a bit of rebellion, as backwards as that would seem to someone from earlier times.

— Hallmark Christmas movie screenwriter Steve B. in Grand Junction, CO emails:

When it comes to flying, Jeff nailed it, "Look sharp - feel sharp."

This is especially true for us Dads flying with our families, when you have to be on top of your game, dealing with delays, layovers and crowded airports, constantly vigilant and on alert for things like:

-My son packing his full water bottle BEFORE getting into the TSA line.

- My daughter (who insists she cannot go 4 days without the stuffed animal because it's SO important), in tears because she left "Bubbles" near the Cinnabon back at Gate 47.

- My wife (with a carry-on and enough cosmetic/personal items to open a CVS), heading towards "Terminal D" when we are flying out of "C"

I fear for my family when they're traveling after I'm dead.

P.S. Nearly 100% of the time, those flyers in the airport freak-out videos screaming at gate agents are dressed like how the rest of us look when we're on our couches with the flu.

— Lee D. pushes back:

Used to be fully in your camp. When I first started traveling a few years after college, I dressed business casual for flights. No more.

Why? If I have to get half-undressed (belt off, shoes off) and be packed like a sardine, I'm dressing for comfort like I'm loafing around the house on a spring Sunday waiting for NASCAR to start (so glad NASCAR was "forced" to have an early-afternoon start for Daytona 500 as these late-afternoon starts are ridiculous).

Just like Vegas is pricing itself out of fashion and baseball has driven off fans after the seventh inning to drink across the street, so too have airlines (with the aid of TSA) led to the washed dressing like the unwashed at a Des Moines bus stop.

Do we have another reader who wants to get into a brew-off with Homebrew Bill in Nebraska

— Frank emails:

I’d suggest you and Morning Screencaps Nation check out Eddie 9V. His music is a blend of blues and rock with a little soul and funk.

With some Sirius XM air time and Billboard charts success, they are on the come up! Amazing live shows! Have been lucky enough to see them several times at Coda Concert House in Joplin, Missouri.

Try to never miss their shows and support them with some beer from my brewery. (Chaos Brewing Company) Eddie, Lane, Chad, and David are amazing musicians and four of the nicest people you’d ever meet.



That's it for this snowy Sunday morning. It looks like Tahoe out my office window.

I have to pivot over to managing the homepage and the writers who are about to start for the day. I think there's one writer this morning. Small crew.

Go have an amazing Sunday and I'll see you Monday morning.

Email: joekinsey@gmail.com

