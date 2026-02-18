Sydney Sweeney Lingerie Seems To Be Doing Quite Fine Weeks After Its Launch, Tony Clark's Trouble & MEAT!

I've noticed quite a few new names wanting in the private Facebook group

Hottest Olympians of 2026

— Dave D. is ready to add to the list:

Dave P. makes a good point about the woman’s Italian team making the top 10 list, but, looking at the U.S. playing Denmark yesterday, the same argument could be made about the majority of the team from Denmark. Because I work all day, I can’t lay claim to the TV controller on weeknights and am relegated to watching what Mrs. D. wants to watch.

It struck me yesterday watching both women’s curling and figure skating on the same evening that the allure to the curling woman is that they exude a natural beauty – they are not dressed to impress, but rather to set their lunchbox down and do a job. Their rawer beauty is more attractive somehow – you look at them and realize that’s probably what you are going to get closer to 24/7 versus the dolled up ice skating woman.

Quick side note – when the American women’s supposed #1 skater soiled the bed last night Mrs. D looked over at me and said - maybe she should have concentrated on her skating and kept her mouth shut about being one of two "woke bitches". Then she followed with "I guess she’s now woke and broke."

— Brandon in NW Houston chimes in:

I 100% agree with Dave. Yoshimura is stunning. On a side note, I discovered that watching curling in general, and the Japanese team in particular, does not go well with catching a nap on the couch.

What do they do all winter in North Dakota near the Canadian border?

— Josh from Croby, ND tells us:

Been awhile since the Crosby Boys checked in. Lots of talk about curling lately with the Olympics rolling and the controversy about the canucks cheating. Let’s start off by saying even in our little town of 1000 people we have a curling rink, it’s a nice three-sheet rink run totally by volunteers, a good place to hang out on league night and have a few beers.

With 6 plus months of winter we need to have some social activities while the golf course is off limits. We host an annual Bonspiel that’s a pretty good party too ! As for the cheating, my personal opinion was it wasn’t much of a deal.

Technically a foul, but no way it affected the outcome of the shot. It’s fun to see the sport get so much attention tho, and it’s fun to see the Canadians take some heat for it, as they usually dominate the sport.

The Lake Tahoe avalanche

— Paul J. emails:

Happy to answer questions if you are unfamiliar with backcountry skiing - the training, the gear, the risks. I started backcountry skiing (with my adult sons) during Covid. I have skied the area (Castle Peak) where the accident occurred. My house is about 10 miles ‘as the crow flies’ from the area. Weather and conditions were horrible today. Resorts opened few runs and closed early.



A few quick observations:



Probably had 4ft of snow on my deck in the last 36 hours @6800 feet. Elevation at location of accident is ~7800ft.

The temps are cold so the snow is light and there is poor bonding to the existing snow pack.

Backcountry / avalanche training is all about risk - identification, avoidance, and mitigation.

The Sierra Avalanche Center strongly cautioned against b/c skiing today because of high avy risk.

I expect the after action report will conclude this accident was the product of many failures of judgment.



Nevertheless, this is a horrible tragedy and I pray for all involved.

The world of voice A.I. and your experiences using it

— Nick in Miami, FL writes:

I love creepy the AI Drive Thru ordering for the simplest reason of all: because it's always in English.

Down here in Miami I cannot tell you the number of times I've pulled up to the drive thru speaker only to be greeted by someone offering to take my order...in Spanish. It's maddening in spite of me speaking the language fluently.

Kinsey:

My buddy Diesel called last night to tell me that he'd just gotten off the phone with a Sirius/XM AI voice agent who signed him up for a new deal and lowered his price. Diesel said he never talked to a human. He told the AI agent his price was too high and the AI bot started negotiating with him.

Diesel added that it was quick, simple and he didn't have to talk to India and ask to speak to a manager.

— Rob in Cascade, MI emails:

You remember this episode of the X-Files?:

The X-Files episode that heavily features an AI-operated restaurant is titled "Rm9sbG93ZXJz" (which is Base64 code for "Followers"). It is the 7th episode of Season 11 and first aired on February 28, 2018.

Episode Highlights:

The Scenario: Mulder and Scully go on a date to "Forowā," a high-tech, fully automated sushi restaurant with no human staff.

The Conflict: After receiving incorrect food, a frustrated Mulder refuses to leave a tip for the robotic servers. This triggers an escalating, city-wide, AI-driven, "cat and mouse" attack on the agents by drones, autonomous cars, and smart home devices.

The Climax: The pair are trapped and hunted, finally realizing they must pay the 10% tip via their phones to stop the hostile technology

Watchable on You Tube.

Kinsey:

That's an interesting comment from Rob. Tuesday, during an OutKick work call, we were talking about Vegas and robots and tips. We were wondering if Vegas automatically adds a tip for robot waitresses. Turns out the X-Files was ahead of the game.

Will the robots try to kill us for undercutting them? Buckle up.

Also, in that episode Rob mentions, there's a scene where Scully's Roomba discovers her vibrator under the bed. I'm not kidding.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=9b8IihR6hC4

BONUS: That vibrator sold during a prop auction for $1,275.

And that right there is why you guys visit Screencaps. You have no idea where this column is going to go on a day-to-day basis.

On Robert Duvall

— John in Milford, MI says:

Heard Robert Duvall passed away. He was an all time great actor. Every article I have read about him has discussed his great movies like The Godfather and Apocalypse Now which are both amazing, but I wanted to recommend a couple of less well known Duvall movies folks should check out. 1) Colors - 80’s movie with Duvall starring as a cop opposite Sean Penn in gang riddled LA. 2) The Apostle - late 90’s movie with Duvall as a deeply flawed southern Baptist preacher.

Both incredible movies with outstanding performances by Duvall. You will struggle to find home run performances like those two among the subpar material being released in theaters today.

A male Jeep owner makes me proud by refusing to be sucked into that stupid rubber duck thing the Jeep owners have going on

— Rob in NC steps up:

My wife and I have owned a soft top jeep wrangler for almost 10 years. It’s our extra fun car that we keep the top down 99% of the time, and it is parked in our extra parking spot in our 3-car garage. A decade ago, we promised our kids we would buy one if they all maintained a minimum GPA while in high school. Trust me when I tell you it more than paid for itself in college expense savings because of their good grades. Now it’s a fun ride for them to enjoy when they come back home for visits. Think about making your boys this offer in a few years.

Two rules I believe all Wrangler owners should follow:

1)No ducks. When one is put on your dash, throw it away. I don’t recall that being part of the purchase agreement.

2)If you want to wave at the oncoming Wrangler, have at it. If you don’t want to wave, no harm no foul. No one will stop, turn around and come after you.

Other thing to consider:

It’s not comfortable for long drives.

It’s best with the top down, and the top takes a few minutes to get down. There is no automatic top removal.

It’s made to go places other vehicles can’t go.

If possible, own one only if you have another everyday car. Think of it almost like being a motorcycle owner.

They hold their value better than 95% of other vehicles.

All that said, I love it and plan to keep it till I die. Then my kids can fight over it. But absolutely no ducks on my Wrangler dash.

Kinsey:

Thank you, Bob. I was worried that the duck dorks had stolen the souls of Screencaps readers. Turns out there's at least one of you who hasn't fallen victim.

— Rob in Florida knows the Jeep life:

I’ve owned four Jeeps in my life, some of the coolest vehicles you will ever drive. The manual removal of the top and taking the doors off is the only way to roll around on a beautiful Spring or Fall day, the amount of aftermarket toys for them is amazing. I’ve never understood the duck thing, where it began or why it’s still around. I have had multiple ducks left on my Jeeps, but have never left one on another Jeep. I have no problem with people that have all of those ducks on their Jeeps, I was just never one of them, it just looks silly. Also, there really is no reason to wave at every Jeep that goes by either, it’s the grown up version of Punchbuggy (God I’m old).

Nascar- There was a time that I would sit through every race, even those awful mile and a half tracks that popped up in large cities. But that was when the Goodwrench Chevrolet was prowling the scene. I would stay glued to the TV to watch Dale do his thing every weekend. Now, if I’m home on Sunday, I’ll have it on in the background while I’m doing something else, much like a baseball game. Nascar slowly became irrelevant when they made all the cars look the same and all of the drivers became corporate look a likes. I could write four pages on the damage that Bubba Wallace did to the sport.

Curling- We were sitting in a bar Sunday afternoon, six of us were out on a beautiful afternoon in the downtown area. All f us were watching the US match, it was fascinating. None of knew the rules, but all of us were completely engaged and captured by what was going on. Something about the Olympics brings that out in me, I was working in the back Yard on Friday afternoon and had Peacock on all day. Every four years, it is the same, the US Canada hockey rematch will be appointment tv. I’m not the first one to say it, but the Tkachuk brothers are this generations Hanson brothers.

A message from a gambler who has a message for the high school boys gambling on sports via their phones

— ‘Sheriff’ John in Houston tells us:

I love to gamble. If I can bet a point spread against another living person (or in a pool with other living persons), then I'm all over it. If I can go to Vegas and bet a point spread in person, then sure. When I was a younger man, going to Vegas for a "football weekend" with the boys was an event. We'd play poker and sweat football games in the sportsbook for damn near 48 hours straight from Friday night to Sunday night.

The Mirage used to be great for this before it closed. Absolutely great time. Poker at 4:00 in the morning against drunk tourists who have been up all night? Yes please. (I have been known to go to bed at 8:00 in Vegas just so I can get up at 3:00 and catch the drunk tourists at the poker table... don't judge... and it would usually pay for my breakfast buffet before the college football games started... AT 9:00 IN THE MORNING!!!!)

But one thing I absolutely will not do is sports bet off of an app. They are rigged 6 ways to sunday to take your money, the odds themselves are terrible and then the (implied) vig kills any chance of winning. I don't expect you to read a long blog post, but one of my favorite statisticians I read most mornings had an excellent post about the whole thing, doing math about how awful and money-losing these things are. Maybe some of your readers might find it interesting.

https://www.wmbriggs.com/post/59738/

Sports betting apps (and more generally the spread of legalized gambling in America) have ruined Vegas and its corrupting a whole generation of kids and stupid people who don't know any better.

And here's the other thing I was going to say about curling: Stefania Constantini!

Kinsey:

I agree on The Mirage. Once I had enough money to stay and play there, it was the only place I truly enjoyed hanging out in Vegas. Loved that place. Pure class.

You know, that guy on Twitter makes a good point about Sunny Hostin

Hold up, she moves to the all-white neighborhood because it's safe, affluent, probably has nice trees and well-manicured lawns? This is the same woman who doesn't mind when cities burn due to her political beliefs. Simply amazing.



She doesn't want the streets safer in the black communities. She's for sanctuary cities and little to no policing. Do you remember when Hostin was all for defunding the police? Google does. You can go see it here.

European rides you don't see in the U.S.

— Mike T. spotted this one. I think they're still in France:

Citroen Cottage.

Later, Mike T. sent me this photo from Beynac et Cazenac, France. Mike T. added:

Sheep and goats and the TNML here!

