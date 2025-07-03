Was Sydney Sweeney Invited To Jeff Bezos & Lauren Sanchez's Wedding Because Of Her 'Enormous Breasts?'

Megyn Kelly implies that Sydney Sweeney was invited to the Jeff Bezos wedding because of her boobs.

The headline claiming that Sydney Sweeney scored an invite to Jeff Bezos and Lauren Sanchez's wedding last weekend because of her "enormous breasts" sent me running for my investigative journalist suspenders.

Is it the fact that tomorrow is the Fourth of July that has me with an extra bounce in my step? Could it be the high levels of caffeine making its way through my system? That's really neither here nor there. I need to get to the bottom of these claims.

Could it be true? Could Sydney Sweeney have been sent a wedding invitation solely based on the size of her breasts? Was that claim even made? Let's grab some more caffeine and see if we can’t get to the bottom of it.

The Page Six headline pointed the finger at Megyn Kelly as the one who said it. Here's what she said: "Sydney Sweeney’s the new toast of the town out there because she’s got these enormous breasts that everybody’s obsessed with. How does she wind up there?"

This statement came during a segment on The Megyn Kelly Show in which she was trashing the wedding for being attended by people who weren’t the couples' actual friends.

You'll never catch me hating on a love story, but to each their own. That's not what we're here to focus on. Kelly didn’t say exactly what the headline claimed, but she certainly implied that Sweeney's boobs played a role in her being there.

I was looking for some sort of definitive evidence that supported the claim, and if that's all Kelly has, I don’t see it. It's true Sweeney isn’t a lifelong friend, and it's also true that she's used her gifts to her advantage, but that's not the only reason she was invited.

She's a talented A-list actress. Ignoring Sydney Sweeney's acting ability and her force on the big screen is a mistake. A mistake that I'm not about to make, not even sitting here in my investigative journalist suspenders and hat.

Later in the article, Page Six points this very fact out. She was invited to the wedding of the century - again, I'm not going to hate on a love story just because a billionaire is involved - because she's starring in an upcoming Amazon MGM Studios movie.

A source told them that Sweeney was there "to pay respects to the ‘boss,’ just like in the old days of Hollywood," despite not being friends with them.

I have no choice in the matter but to conclude that Sydney Sweeney was NOT invited to the Sanchez-Bezos wedding solely because of her "enormous breasts that everybody’s obsessed with."