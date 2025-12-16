Sydney Sweeney Got Stuffed Into A Snow Bunny White Dress For Monday Event, Bill Cheers For Jordon & MEAT!

Was Canoe Kirk out-of-bounds when he ripped me and people who live in my town for wearing ¼ zips?

For those of you who missed Monday Screencaps, Canoe Kirk and Millennial Chris B. in Bowling Green went off in the text group on men wearing ¼ zips, noting that they think men are wearing ¼ zips as a status symbol. They want men to go back to being real men who wear flannel and plain sweatshirts, I guess.

Plus, I was ripped for taking Mrs. Screencaps shopping an hour north of her parents house where we dropped off our dog for the day.

Does Canoe Kirk owe me an apology?

— Jake in Oregon writes:

My god, don't people have enough to bitch about these days without picking on a boring piece of clothes? Is this about Manning envy? Without 1/4 zip (fleece preferred) or hoodie I would be half naked all the time.

— Mark T. in Florida says this just comes along with being in a real male text group:

Canoe Kirk is spot on with his analysis on both issues. 1/4 zips appear to make you look older than you are; and no way should anyone drive an hour to go to a mall. Unacceptable; a line must be drawn somewhere. No apology should be forthcoming, Canoe Kirk is on point here.

I'm guessing the text group is testosterone rich so such harassment is warranted.....

— Jim T. couldn't believe what he was reading:

Even in a big city with LOTS of malls, my wife and our youngest will drive an hour or more if a specific mall has a specific store they like. They've driven up to Orange County before because the mall by Newport Beach has a bunch of shops they like - less driving and time than driving all over San Diego County to hit those stores individually.

And WTH is wrong with a 1/4 zip jacket??? Unless CK is some kind of style maven?

— Bo T. wore a ¼ zip on Monday in my honor:

Joe, first off Merry Christmas to you and all of the SC community. Taking the fam to a mall just before Christmas is a bold move! So bold in fact, that Canoe Kirk needs to retract his statement and issue an apology.

I’ve got a 1/4 zip and shorts on here in the Valley of the Sun right now. Mid-50s this morning and just came back from taking the dog to the park. He prefers to poop on real grass. Heading out to smack whitey later with a high of 79 today. 1/4 zips have become an almost daily thing for me here…usually wear it until it hits 65.

Spent the weekend in Bismarck ND for work. It was stinkin cold up there (-19 one night). I wore a 1/4 zip up there too. My hat’s off to the SC folks who live up there. Y’all are some tough men and ladies. I was damn glad to get back home poolside before the Broncos game kicked off. They still aren’t getting any national respect even after that beatdown of the Packers.

Was sad to see Navy win, but that game just exemplifies what’s great about America. Cheers and GBA! Bo in AZ

Kinsey:

The mall was fine. The Troy mall isn't what you're thinking about when you think about a modern mall where 65% of the stores are either empty or filled with Chinese shit being sold at a 50% markup. We're talking a nice mall that doesn't need the National Guard to keep the peace.

— Jason in VA has news for Canoe Kirk:

1/4 zips being bad is total bs. I wear em and most dudes I know wear em. If they’re good enough for Peyton Manning, they’re good enough for me.

— Don B. writes:

Did not know that 1/4 zips are a southern thing!

Kinsey:

Millennial Chris B. in Bowling Green is originally from suburban Atlanta and hates when northerners do pretty much anything that he perceives to be a southern thing. He says that the ¼ zip was founded by southern frats and then culturally appropriated by northerners who stole the look.

— Phil from Virginia sends a clear message to Canoe Kirk:

Quarter zips are at least half of my fall and winter wear. On the golf course, eating out, church, shopping (!), wineries and breweries, you name it.

Canoe Kirk can stuff it.

How far would you travel to visit a REAL mall during Christmas in 2025?

— Britt T. keyed in on this one:

An hour to a real mall? Sign me up. One of my favorite things to do when I was a pup was to rally a few friends and go to the mall in Nashville (Hickory Hollow was the better choice, but Rivergate was okay, too…was back in the early 80s). Our Moms would drop us off and go do….whatever it was they did, and we’d window shop, maybe buy something at Spencer’s Gifts (and definitely look at ALL of the posters there). And the food court was awesome. We have a couple of good malls here in Northern Va, but the one closest to me is barely worth going to. A shame. My Dad, without fail, on Christmas Eve Day, would always pull me aside, and tell me the following: "Britt, get dressed, we need to go to Nashville so I can get your Mother something." We always went to the mall, and we most always bought her something that she returned. A good effort, though. I still go shopping on Christmas Eve Day, just because my Dad and I did it and I love those memories.

Speaking of memories, KT was on the move this weekend! She went to Vegas and took our three boys. They saw my Spurs beat the Thunder, and also saw Mariah. They said both events were awesome. My youngest, who is the tallest in the picture and a real hoops guy (I coached him from 2nd Grade – 8th Grade), said he’ll give me a full debrief on all things Spurs after he gets back. His initial thoughts included "Dylan Harper can play" and "Stephon Castle is a future All Star." He also said he’s never seen anything like Wemby, and we saw Kawhi and LaMarcus Aldridge (at floor level) at the peak of their powers. We shall see.

You can wear an event hat even if you did not go to the event, provided that someone who did go bought it for you. Can’t buy a Masters hat online. Just can’t.

¼ zips are awesome, though I like a full-zip better. Tell your boy to calm his mind and have a cold one or two.

Lastly, the landline thing and the pic that Joey in IL shared took me back to a fun prank my buddies and I did back when (am sure it happened to me, too). Back then, in Lebanon, TN, Dominos set up shop and it was awesome, pizza delivery! Of course, back then, we had to call, give them the order, and pay when they arrived. Awesome. The kicker was – and I think this is how it went – they called the number they were receiving the call from while we were on the phone, to make sure it was "busy" and a real order. So, we idiots prank called someone (a friend, usually a smokin hot young lady who also had a sleepover going) down the street until they (their parents) took the phone off the hook. Dominos showed up, and I guess they did what I would’ve (and again, am sure this happened to me), paid for the pizza and enjoyed. Dumb fun for sure, and we thought it was the greatest thing ever. Kinda like the mall.

(Once someone chimes in about rolling yards as a junior, I’ll share my stories there, some good ones}.

Thanks for the greatest column ever. Love the T’s and how different what I see from their pics are from where I live in Northern VA.

The headline writer knew exactly what he/she was doing with this one

— Chris in NC and Harvey D. in the 419 knew I needed to see this one. Chris in NC writes:

The Michigan faithful need a little levity these days, so we appreciate Dusty May and the Detroit News headline writer giving us a little chuckle:

I'm going to admit something that I never thought I'd say on here: I actually enjoyed watching an NBA game last night with Screencaps the III

Why did I even turn on the Pistons? We were just up at that Detroit mall and the boys were learning all about the Detroit professional teams and I mentioned the Pistons. Screencaps the III just scored his first points in an organized basketball game on Saturday (he had four points on two nice baseline jumpers off the glass) and all of a sudden he's interested in basketball because he plays.

I turned on the Pistons in the third quarter of last night's game in Boston, and it took about 30 seconds before the Pistons wanted to fight the Celtics. I was instantly hooked. And I'm not talking play fighting like Bron Bron faking being a tough guy. I'm talking like 1980s and 1990s Bad Boys behavior. I'm talking contesting shots at the rim like it's mid-May and it's a Game 7 in the Eastern Conference Finals.

Remember this name: Isaiah Stewart.

It took me about five minutes of watching the game before I realized he's pretty much a Bill Laimbeer clone. The black version. He doesn't even try to get involved in the offense. He's out on the court to tear somebody's head off if they go to the basket, and it was awesome.

Now, I know what you're thinking: Don't get sucked in by the woke NBA. Don't do it!

Guys, I understand. The NBA isn't going to be appointment TV for me, but if the Pistons are playing, I MIGHT turn it on to see them pummel soft AAU guys who aren't used to being pummeled.

If you missed the NBA where guys weren't friends & making TikToks together after the game, Stewart is a throwback. You might want to give him and the Pistons a chance.

How are you handling the constant movement in college football?

— Cindy F. writes:

https://www.espn.com/college-football/story/_/id/47315467/nebraska-qb-dylan-raiola-enter-transfer-portal

First of all, as a Cornhusker born and bred I bleed Big Red therefore I am very, very disappointed Raioli is leaving the Nebraska football program. (May have something to do with his uncle being fired?)

Second of all, the transfer portal and NIL are ruining college sports. I would be okay with a one-time transfer period!!!

It’s time to 86 the NIL. Why not just pay players directly and have them sign a 4-year contract with a one-time transfer clause? By the way, in the NFL you can’t tamper with a player under contract, which does provide some control. NIL is nothing but a distraction from getting an education which will better serve college athletes in the long run.

Kinsey:

Getting an education has nothing to do with college football outside of a select few athletes. In fact, I need to research what the graduation rates are these days because it feels like none of these guys are actually enrolled and attending classes, even if they're online.

Did Michael Irvin misspell his dog's name on purpose or by accident?

I checked Twitter and Instagram. Michael spells his dog's name as "ZEUS" on both apps.

— Dave in NE OH noticed:

Are you kidding me?

I guess he wasn’t particularly interested in the academic offerings at the U.

Army's behavior AFTER a random basketball game

— Chris A. shares:

I have been a UMBC men's basketball season ticket holder since 2017. This past Friday night, UMBC played a home game against Army, and Army won. Normally the visiting team runs off the floor after the handshake line when they win. Not the Army team. They stayed on the floor and stood as the UMBC band played the school's alma mater, then left for the locker room to cheers from their fans, who were there in fairly large numbers owing to the Army-Navy football game in Baltimore the next day.

I knew that the Army and Navy teams would stand for the other's alma mater being played after the annual football game, but I didn't know that they did this at other schools they play, in other sports. I thought it was incredibly classy, and made the loss to them sting a little less. Since my son is a Marine, I'm a "Go Navy" guy, but that simple gesture softened me up a little.

How is Ford paying off its EV investment disaster?

— Drew in Katy, TX asks:

Reference the WSJ headline today: "Ford Takes $19.5 Billion Hit in Detroit’s Biggest EV Bust"

I want a Screencaps reader who is knowledgeable of the auto industry to explain to the rest of us how much of the price that a buyer is paying for a new Ford gasoline vehicle is actually being "diverted" inside of the Ford corporation to cover their losses on their ridiculous EV investments? That money isn’t coming out of thin air. I was in the market two years ago for a new truck and was blown away by the absurd prices for ½ ton and ¾ ton trucks. I’ve wondered about this issue ever since. Besides the EV official subsidies that are in the news so often, are the non-EV buyers subsidizing the EV industry indirectly every time we buy a new gasoline powered vehicle?

Have you ever sucked down a Coors in Dublin, Ireland?

— Mike T. tells us what Cindy T. is up to:

Cindy T left me in Spain and flew to Dublin, Ireland to met one of our daughters for a weeks tour of Ireland. I’ll hang out in Spain.

After arriving in Dublin and meeting up with our daughter, you know where the first stop is, Guinness! They are staying close by so they headed out to dinner at Harkins. Enclosed are several pictures of the Guinness store house!

Note the Coors glass someone was drinking at the bar!

######################

Now that's an edition of Screencaps. There's a little bit of something for all of you to think about, discuss with friends, analyze, share, etc.

The sun is out. It's cold AF out there, but it's supposed to be 55 and raining like crazy on Thursday. You're close to winter break. Like I said yesterday, let's go finish strong.

Go dominate that final sales meeting of 2025.

