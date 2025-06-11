Sydney Sweeney Gets Honest About Acting While Naked: WATCH

Sydney Sweeney has no issue acting without clothes on.

Sweeney has turned into a legit A-list Hollywood star over the past few years, and she has several more major projects in the works.

Her rise to becoming a superstar really still feels like it's in its early stages, but does doing nude scenes bother her?

Not even a little bit.

Sydney Sweeney has turned into one of Hollywood's biggest stars. (Photo by Steve Granitz/FilmMagic)

Sydney Sweeney reacts to doing nude scenes.

Sweeney has appeared without clothes several times throughout her career, but she doesn't seem to care less.

"Is it hard to act while I'm not wearing clothes? No," the "Anyone but You" actress said when talking about doing nude scenes.

She apparently doesn't even get nervous.

"No, I think I have gained so much confidence and self-awareness through Cassie [her Euphoria character]. I think that the female body is a very powerful thing," Sweeney explained when asked if she gets nervous while lacking clothing on set.

You can watch her full comments below, and let me know your thoughts at David.Hookstead@outkick.com.

Well, there you have it, folks. In case you were ever wondering what Sydney Sweeney thinks about acting naked, she doesn't seem to spend one second of time worrying about it.

Of course, we probably shouldn't be too surprised. This is the same woman who claims her grandparents told her she has "the best t*ts in Hollywood" after seeing one of her R-rated moments in "Euphoria."

That's certainly not something you expect to ever hear, but I guess Sweeney lives a very unpredictable life. At least it seems to be working out for her.

Sydney Sweeney doesn't get nervous doing nude scenes. (Photo by Earl Gibson III/Penske Media via Getty Images)

What do you think of Sweeney's incredibly blunt comments? Let me know at David.Hookstead@outkick.com.

David Hookstead is a reporter for OutKick covering a variety of topics with a focus on football and culture. He also hosts of the podcast American Joyride that is accessible on Outkick where he interviews American heroes and outlines their unique stories. Before joining OutKick, Hookstead worked for the Daily Caller for seven years covering similar topics. Hookstead is a graduate of the University of Wisconsin.