Swimmer Sets Out To Become First to Swim 'Jaws' Shark Waters on Martha's Vineyard

An endurance swimmer is set to become the first person to swim around Martha's Vineyard's typically shark-filled waters in an attempt to show people that they shouldn't be afraid of the massive sea creatures made infamous by the Steven Spielberg blockbuster Jaws, which was filmed in and around the Massachusetts vacation spot.

Lewis Pugh, a British-South African known for becoming the first endurance swimmer to complete a long-distance swim in every ocean in the world, is kicking off his "Shark Swim" Thursday. He plans to circle the 62-mile island off the southern coast of Cape Cod over the course of 10 days.



He's likely to swim for three-four hours in the frigid water, using a shark-shield to ward off any would-be companions, before he then GPS marks his location and heads back inland to speak with students and tourists about what he believes is an erroneous public perception of sharks. Pugh hopes to show people that the animals are not "villains, or cold-blooded killers."

JAWS WAS FILMED AT MARTHA'S VINEYARD 50 YEARS AGO

Pugh will only be wearing his swim shorts, goggles and a swim cap, and will not have any wetsuit on, which I guess is convenient so that the sharks don't mistake him for a seal. The "shield" he'll be using creates an electrical field around the user that wards off any potential threats.

Pugh chose Martha's Vineyard specifically because it's the location where Spielberg filmed much of the original Jaws, and because it's the 50-year anniversary of the film's release.

"It was a film about sharks attacking humans and, for 50 years, we have been attacking sharks," Lewis told the Associated Press when asked about his ‘Jaws’ trek. "It’s completely unsustainable. It’s madness. We need to respect them… I'm more terrified of a world without sharks, or without predators."

PUGH WOULD BECOME THE FIRST PERSON TO SWIM AROUND MARTHA'S VINEYARD

"[My swimming adventure] is going to test me not only physically, but also mentally," Pugh continued. "I mean every single day I’m going to be speaking about sharks, sharks, sharks, sharks. Then, ultimately, I’ve got to get in the water afterward and do the swim. I suppose you can imagine what I’ll be thinking about."

Don't worry Lewis, you won't be the only one thinking that, as I'm sure your family, coworkers, neighbors and any other bystanders are also going to be praying for the best.

Me, on the other hand? I'll be following from far away, on land, where the nearest body of water is a pool that only goes 8-feet deep and no animals except for a dog that occasionally enjoys hopping in it.

God speed to you and your Speedo, sir!

