This SWAT Team Member Scrolling On A Dating App During A Standoff Proves There's Never A Bad Time For Romance

The dedication to romance displayed by a sheriff's deputy in California last week is a reminder that not having the time to pursue love and romance is nothing more than a bad excuse.

There's never a bad time to pursue either. A Riverside County Sheriff's Office deputy spotted on what appears to be a dating app in the middle of a SWAT team operation proves that.

That's not to say that his employer is going to agree with that statement, but there are worse things he could have been caught on aerial footage doing crouched behind an armored vehicle.

Last Wednesday, April 8, deputies chased down a grand theft suspect and caused him to crash his car when they attempted to use a grappler device to bring the chase to an end.

Following the crash, a standoff took place when the suspect, who was believed to be armed, refused to exit the vehicle.

A Deputy’s Phone Use Gets Noticed And An Internal Investigation Is Launched

As the Crisis Negotiation Team attempted to get the suspect to surrender, reports FOX LA, a member of the Special Enforcement Bureau was caught on his phone appearing to be scrolling through a dating app.

This use of his free time to possibly find love "does not reflect the standards, expectations, or policies" of the sheriff's office. An investigation into the use of the phone by the deputy is currently underway.

They've vowed to take appropriate action based on the results of that investigation. As far as the standoff is concerned, the deputy letting his heart lead his way did not affect the outcome.

The suspect was found deceased from a self-inflicted gunshot wound after the communication with deputies ended.

If the deputy under investigation was on a dating app and happened to match with the love of his life, think of the story they'll have to tell. It will be one of romance passed down for generations in that family.