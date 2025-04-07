Suspected Austin Metcalf Killer Raises Nearly $200,000 on GoFundMe, GiveSendGo

Over the weekend, crowdfunding sites were flooded with donations for Karmelo Anthony, the Texas high school student accused of stabbing fellow 17-year-old student-athlete Austin Metcalf to death at a Texas track meet last week.

Notably, more than a dozen GoFundMe pages were available in support of Anthony. One page raised over $13,000. However, raising money for Anthony was in clear violation of GoFundMe's terms of service, which prohibit raising money for individuals accused of violent crimes.

GoFundMe finally removed all the pages Monday, though its timing remains the subject of criticism. It shouldn't have taken over 72 hours to delete the pages, given that Anthony was charged with murder days prior. For reference, the site immediately removed a page supporting Kyle Rittenhouse in 2021

OutKick asked GoFundMe about its timing Monday, but has yet to hear back.

Meanwhile, those who want to support Anthony have since taken their donations to a site called GiveSendGo. According to Fox News Digital, donations for Anthony on GiveSendGo are nearing $150,000.

"The narrative being spread is false, unjust, and harmful," the Anthony family said in a statement on the site "As a family of faith, we are deeply grateful for all of your support during this trying period. Your prayers and assistance mean more to us now more than ever."

GiveSendGo co-founder Jacob Wells says allowing Anthony's family to raise money on the site is consistent with company policy.

"We were the only platform to allow Kyle Rittenhouse. The only platform to allow Daniel Penny. The only platform to allow Derek Chauvin. The list goes on," Wells said on X, in defense of allowing donations to Anthony.

Sure. But Austin Metcalf's death doesn't appear to be a case of defense (Penny) or a possible overcharge (Chauvin). Based on the police report, Metcalf was stabbed to death in cold blood at a track meet. What possible justification could there be for such a heinous murder?

Other than a social media movement trying to justify the murder because the victim was white and the suspect is black.

As Fox News notes, several commentators on GiveSendGo say they donated to Anthony's legal case in a stance against racism.

One comment reads as follows: "stay strong young brother, all of us that have came up in this country hope to never go through this or see others like us go through this, but it is an unfortunate reality of this country that these people can appear to do as they like until we make a drastic and lasting change," a comment said. "Let your legal be the fight one of the many victories in this seemingly eternal fight against racism and evil."

Such foolery.

For those looking to cut through all the racial propaganda, here is the GoFundMe page for Austin Metcalf's family – an actual cause worth supporting.

Update: GoFundMe responded by stating its terms of service, without addressing the question of why it took over three days to remove the pages:

"Terms of Service prohibit fundraisers for the legal defense of violent crimes. Consistent with this long-standing policy, any fundraisers for the legal defense of someone charged with a violent crime are removed from the platform and fully refunded," the company said in an email to OutKick.