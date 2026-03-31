Molly Sims Takes On Cabo In Her Bikini, Lia Anthony Makes Her Season Debut & There Was An Immaculate Inning

Are there really Duke fans and Dan Hurley haters who think that he should have been given a technical foul for placing his forehead gently on a referee's forehead?

I know blowing a 19-point lead and losing in heartbreaking fashion as time winds down can be tough, but there's no reason to cry about an exchange UConn coach Dan Hurley had with a referee after the three to end Duke's season went in.

Calls for Hurley to be suspended and claiming that he should have received a technical foul putting Duke on the free throw line with a chance to win are sad. Gently placing your forehead on a referee's forehead isn’t worthy of such outrage.

In fact, as far as the referee, Roger Ayers, is concerned, the exchange after the completion of Duke's choke job was "absolutely nothing."

ESPN's Seth Greenberg talked to him about it and Ayers didn’t even know what Greenberg was talking about. Hurley was enjoying the moment and I guess you're not allowed to do that after winning a game the way UConn did on Sunday.

Bat flip all you want for meaningless home runs. But the moment a guy wants to have a quiet moment with a referee in the middle of absolute chaos, there are calls to stop the celebrating.

Again it's sad. Calling for the bench to be T'd up for the way they reacted to the shot going in and for Hurley to have his moment taken from him are absurd, but I wouldn’t expect anything less from Duke fans and Hurley haters.

"I talked to Roger today. He said, 'What are you talking about?' He literally didn't know what I was talking about," Greenerg said of his conversation with the referee.

"He said, 'Nothing happened. The ball went in, I was running back, they were celebrating. Danny leaned in to say something to me, I said something to him, it was absolutely nothing.'"

Woman still on the run after squeezing through a partially opened patrol vehicle window and making a run for it

On Saturday, a handcuffed woman in Michigan was caught on camera making an escape from the back of a patrol vehicle. She squeezes through a partially opened window before making a run for it.

Video of her escape has gone viral and shows officers with the Muskegon Heights Police Department just feet away as she exits through the window. Officers didn’t notice her climbing out of the back of the patrol vehicle.

The police believe that she was involved in a break-in that took place at around 4:20 pm on Saturday. As of Monday, reports WWMT, she still hadn’t been arrested.

ESPN Jeff Borzello

- Jon writes:

Hey Sean Jo,

Can someone please call out ESPN college basketball writer (so called SME) for reporting in the wake of UCONN’s win over Duke that it was 36 years ago that Christian Laetner hit the iconic buzzer beater against UCONN to send Duke to the final four.

Correct me if I’m wrong but wasn’t it Kentucky that Duke beat on Laetner’s buzzer beater?

Maybe Jeff isn’t old enough to remember that iconic moment?

Does anyone actually edit and fact check stories anymore or is it to just push out fantasy at the expense of fact?

Jeff should be called out on this and ESPN should issue a correction.

Am I wrong?

~Fact Check

SeanJo

I'm going to give you patrial credit. If he called it an iconic buzzer beater from Christian Laetner, then he's wrong. The iconic shot is and will always be the one from 1992 when Duke beat Kentucky.

The shot Borzello is referring to that beat UConn 36 years ago happened in 1990, two years before "The Shot."

Laettner hit a buzzer beater to beat UConn and anyone calling it iconic is doing so to test people's basketball knowledge.

Nobody's thinking of this shot when you're talking about the iconic Christian Laettner buzzer beater in the NCAA Tournament.

License plate from the VOTS

- Bob writes:

Thanks for filling in while Joe's on vacation!

SeanJo

Hey Bob, thanks for sending this my way. I do have some questions. I assume this is a clever way of having a "side chicks" plate, but does that mean they're pro side chicks or is this the side chick's ride?

I know these are questions we may never get answered, but if you happened to catch who was driving the car, maybe you could lob an educated guess our way.

Screencaps

- Keith W writes:

Hi Sean,

Thanks for holding down the fort while Joe is on vacation. Regarding the movie Rad, if you weren't a kid or early teen in the 80s, and you blinked, you would've missed it. But it's definitely a cult classic. Each year when my group of guy friends goes on our annual trip, Rad is one of the movies we watch in the cabin. Great nostalgia, and easy for all of us to make fun of various things in the movie, and say one liners all weekend.

I just so happened to stop at a yard sale late last week and snapped a picture of this sweet vintage Mongoose hanging in the guy's garage (nfs). Rad-knowers and 80s bmx kids will appreciate.

SeanJo

I must have blinked, because I don’t remember the movie. I do, however, remember BMX bikes being a big thing.

"The sasquatch is honesty"

- Michael writes:

I don't remember if it is you that is into Bigfoot or it is one of the other writers on staff, but I saw this and figured the Bigfoot enthusiast would find it interesting.

Canadian astronaut on Artemis mission has sasquatch on his mission patch

While it is entirely possible I am wrong, I feel reasonably confident that this is the first instance of a sasquatch on a NASA space mission patch. Again, I could be wrong on that.

SeanJo

I am the Bigfoot, I would say skeptic, but some may say enthusiast. I've never seen anything that I would consider compelling evidence.

But I'd like to believe there are Bigfoot out there and, who knows, maybe they've even found love a time or two with a lost hiker.

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There you have it. Tuesday Screencaps is in the books. Keep sending the emails my way. Let me know what you think about Dan Hurley and his touching forehead-to-forehead moment with a referee.

Is that really worthy of a technical foul? If you have thoughts on side chicks or BMX bikes or Bigfoot, send them my way.

The inbox is open for anything at sean.joseph@outkick.com. Go follow me on Twitter and over on Instagram and feel free to slide into the DMs.

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