'Suits' Spinoff Releases Trailer - But Will It Live Up To The Hype?

There's no question that "Suits," that originally aired on the USA Network and now streams via Netflix, is one of the best lawyer-filled dramas in years.

The show, which yes, does star Meghan Markle - but before she became Meghan Markle, began to build a cult following on the USA Network for its wittiness, unpredictability, humor and off-the-wall chaos after its debut in 2011 before ending in 2019.

Of course, after Suits was picked up by the much-more-viewer-friendly Netflix coupled with the hype and hysteria over Markle, the creators of the show decided to launch a spinoff: Suits LA.

SUITS HAS RISEN IN POPULARITY IN RECENT YEARS

The show, which will air on NBC Peacock starting on February 23rd, features some of the old Suits cast such as Gabriel Macht, who played Harvey Specter. He will now have to compete against actor Stephen Amell, who plays a rival New York prosecutor.

Suits LA's official description reads as: "[Amell's character Ted Black] is doing what he said he was going to do. He promised you he was going to do these things, and he walked into the Office and that's exactly what he's doing."

I have no idea what that's supposed to mean exactly, but I can tell you this - Aaron Korsh will, once again, be writing the Suits LA spinoff and executive producing, and having talked to him from time to time during the original Suits series, I have faith in him to deliver a damn good storyline.

Although I'd agree that sequels, spinoffs and the like rarely live up to the original, I think that Suits' new-found popularity from being on Netflix has made Suits LA a must-see show.

And when it really comes down to it - what else are you really going to watch these days?

We will find out in less than a month - will you be watching? Let me know, tweet me at @TheGunzShow