Star Of Hit TV Show Makes Surprising Admission About Final Episode

Kieran Culkin starred in "Succession," but that doesn't mean he's seen it all.

The legendary HBO series about a powerful media dynasty wrapped up in May 2023 with one of the best finales in recent memory.

Viewers witnessed the collapse of the Roy family's power and it appeared the relationship between the siblings was fractured beyond repair.

It was an incredibly powerful ending. It's also an ending Culkin has never seen.

Kieran Culkin hasn't seen "Succession" ending.

Culkin played Roman Roy - the youngest of the Roy sons - and was easily one of the best characters and performances on the series. While all the Roys were insanely hateable, Roman seemed to be the most comfortable with himself. He also seemed at peace with the collapse of his father's empire.

While we all enjoyed his final moments, the man famous for playing him revealed that he has never actually seen the ending.

Culkin said the following on "The Late Show with Stephen Colbert," according to Deadline:

"I was in Poland shooting this movie when the last three episodes were airing, and I couldn’t log into my Max account. So my wife actually went on Instagram and said hey, if there’s anyone who can give your sign-in so Kieran can watch the last couple episodes? And people did! Everyone just gave over their email and password and stuff. I was able to watch the eighth and ninth episode, but then before the last one I moved to a different hotel that didn’t have a smart TV, so I just couldn’t watch it then. Then I went home, did a vacation, blah blah blah. You know when it’s like a couple months old? I kinda missed the moment. Does that not make sense? Maybe it doesn’t make sense."

This is such a wild thing to admit. It really makes you wonder why he never decided to fire up the finale upon getting home.

"Succession" was a wildly popular series. The ending dominated social media for several days after it aired. Why wouldn't Culkin want to see how everything wrapped up?

Obviously, he knew the ending due to Roman having a critical role in the fall of the Roy family, but you never know how something is going to turn out until you see it on the screen. That's something Culkin has never done, and it sounds like he has zero intention of ever doing it.

Have you ever seen "Succession"? I suggest you do if you haven't before. It's 100% worth it. Are you a fan? Let me know your thoughts on the series at David.Hookstead@outkick.com.