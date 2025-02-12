Successful Bottle Service Girl Put Together Boot Camp To Teach The Tricks Of The Trade To Earning Six-Figures

Ladies looking to earn a six-figure income as a bottle service girl might be shocked to learn that there's more to the occupation than looks. That's only going to take you so far.

It takes someone who has sales skills to go along with looks, who can keep tipsy clients from getting handsy, and who can pull it all off in a pair of high heels. It's not for everyone.

"Thousands of girls apply, but there’s only 12 to maybe 25 girls max on a [nightclub’s] bottle service team," said Michelle Kent, a veteran of the club scene told the NY Post.

She has decades of experience under her belt working the VIP sections of nightclubs in cities from Miami to New York. She's now offering up her knowledge to those hoping to reach her level of success one day.

Kent teaches others the tricks of the trade to others over two days at Miami’s Bottle Service Boot Camp. This is a service that helps prospective bottle service girls and the nightclubs that hire them.

"Nightclub managers began hiring girls just for their looks and, unfortunately, looks alone don’t translate to sales. The new girls didn’t understand service," she said.

"They didn’t even know how to open a Champagne bottle, so they were steering their customers away from the most expensive items on the menu."

Bottle service girls will do whatever it takes if they want to earn six-figures

The boot camp gets started in a conference room before the high heels hit a nightclub floor with students pulling out their leotards, thongs, and fishnets for real hands on learning.

What a service that's being provided here. If you don’t have a VIP section being held down by knowledgeable bottle girls, do you really have a nightclub? Not one anyone wants to visit.

Kent knows the ins and outs. She knows all the tricks, and she knows how to earn a living through strong sales, entertainment, and customer service skills. These aren’t classroom theories. She earned between $200,000 to $400,000 a year for an entire decade.

It doesn’t stop at the boot camp. If you need to lose a few pounds, you lose a few pounds. The ones who take it seriously will succeed. They'll go out, they'll get makeup lessons, they'll get injectables, and, in some cases, plastic surgery.

This is incredible. If you know anything about the service game, having someone who knows what they're doing goes a long, long way. Learning from someone who has had success is how you move those bottles.