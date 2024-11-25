Country Music Star Goes On Bizarre Political Rant, Makes Zero Sense: WATCH

Sturgill Simpson seemed to think he was sharing some profound thoughts during a show this past weekend.

Simpson is one of the biggest names in the country music scene when it comes to the outlaw/alternative part of the genre's spectrum.

You're not going to find him singing any pop garbage. He sings songs that tell stories, and that's why he's become so incredibly popular over the years.

Sturgill Simpson goes on weird political rant.

The man makes great music. His political comments…..leave something to be desired. In fact, I'd argue he proved his thoughts don't even make sense.

Simpson said the following, in part, over the weekend at a show in Boston when talking about the patriarchy:

"I don't think, I know because I've seen it. I think that this toxic patriarchal energy that we are experiencing right now, this is an age coming to an end. What you are seeing is that energy clinging and clawing for survival because it knows it’s dying, and we are heading towards something very beautiful. And we just gotta go through some dark sh*t first to get there, okay. So, love everybody around you, don’t accept anything other than that, and f*ck sh*t up. That’s all I'm saying."

You can watch his full comments in the video below.

Does anyone have any idea what the hell Sturgill Simpson is talking about? Is this some thinly-veiled shot at President-elect Donald Trump and his supporters?

Who exactly is he calling out for their "toxic patriarchal energy"? What does that even mean? Furthermore, he's talking about how America has to go through some "dark sh*t first" before things will improve.

That simply doesn't seem true at all. It appears like a new era of American greatness is upon us. There's been a significant vibe shift in the country, and it certainly seems like there's a new level of optimism.

I can only speak for myself, but it's pretty much been a nonstop party since election night. Meanwhile, we have one of the biggest names in country music incoherently babbling about "toxic patriarchal energy."

It's just a bunch of buzz words that don't mean anything, and nobody should take his comments seriously. It's a great example of how you can be a very skilled entertainer, but that doesn't make you a political expert.