Study Finds People Aren't Onboard With Eating Bugs For A Very Obvious Reason

You may recall that a while back, scientists were calling on anyone and everyone who cares about the future of the planet to give up eating delicious livestock and instead start chowing down on insects because of the impact the former has on the environment.

Well, I don't know about you, but I haven't seen too many people going along with this, and a new study has gone searching for answers as to why, and they found one.

A very obvious one.

According to The Guardian, a new public poll asked people in the US and Europe if they would give insects a try, and only 20% said that they would. This contrasts with the 91% of people who said they would try plant-based alternative meats (which I've had and aren't that bad, but if you think about it, they're weirder than just eating a handful of grasshoppers).

But why is this? Well, the study pointed to a cultural "yuck" factor here in the States and elsewhere.

You don't say.

I had ants in my pantry recently. You know what I did? I didn't fire up the grill (well, I did but not for the ants; I had some pork belly to smoke), I sprayed them with insecticide, and called the exterminator.

"Given these challenges, it is difficult to see how insect-based foods could significantly replace traditional meat options," the study reads.

Why was this a surprising result?

I ate crickets one time at a Mexican restaurant because I ordered a shot of mezcal, and for some reason, that came with a side of crickets. I didn't ask questions, I just ate one, and it was fine. It kind of tasted like a sunflower seed, just with legs, antennae, and an exoskeleton.

I'd eat one again, but someone said to me, "Hey, man — looking good by the way; have you been hitting the weights? — do you want a handful of crickets or a delicious porterhouse steak?" Guess who is having steak for dinner.

…

…

…Yeah, that's right; me.

I bet that's the same for just about everyone, and I don't need to do a study to know that.