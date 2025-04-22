Stripper Pulled Off Stage By Her Hair During Incident With Dancer From Rival Club

A stripper rivalry between two Pennsylvania strip clubs came to a head last month when a dancer was allegedly attacked while performing on stage.

Troopers with the Pennsylvania State Police were called to The Devil's Den gentlemen's club in Dauphin County on March 7 because of a report of an assault on one of the strippers.

They conducted an investigation into the matter and determined that a dancer at The Devil's Den had been assaulted while on stage by a dancer from Castaways gentlemen's club.

You read that right, an alleged stripper on stripper crime between dancers from two rival strip clubs. The sort of incident that you hate to see take place, but much like a car accident, you can’t look away from.

According to court documents, reports WHTM, the alleged victim was pulled off the stage and assaulted by a former coworker. Right there in the middle of the club.

That coworker was later identified as 30-year-old Rehminka Green. The beef? She reportedly claimed as she approached the stripper mid-performance that The Devil's Den dancers were insulting the Castaway dancers.

The gentlemen's club etiquette appears to have been ignored by both of the rival strip clubs

Everyone knows talking smack about strippers at a rival club is crossing the line. An unwritten rule, if you will, of the gentlemen's clubs had been violated, according to the alleged aggressor anyway.

Green is accused of pulling the unidentified victim off the stage by her hair, punching her in the face, and slamming her onto the floor before leaving. Police caught up with Green, arrested her and charged her with simple assault and harassment.

She's reportedly awaiting a preliminary hearing. Thankfully, according to court documents, the dancer on the receiving end suffered only minor injuries from the incident.

We can't have beefs of this kind escalating to the point that someone ends up suffering a serious injury that keeps them from doing what they do best and that's work it on the pole.

That would be a tragedy. You keep it at assault charges and minor injuries and suddenly both clubs are getting more business. You never know when a rival might walk in and deliver an answer to this alleged assault.