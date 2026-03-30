Did A Stripper Accidentally Reveal Troop Movements For Iran Invasion?

There is serious speculation ground operations in Iran could be imminent.

A stripper might have accidentally gotten a heads up about what might be coming in the Iran War.

The United States continues to ramp up its maximum pressure and bombing campaign against the Islamic regime in Tehran as the war rages on.

There has been serious speculation and indications that ground operations might be on the horizon. The biggest signs are the arrival of the Marines and mobilization of other ground units.

Now, it appears some guys might be hitting up the strip club before leaving.

Stripper goes viral after saying troops are deploying.

Stripper and TikTok star @cgetsnakey went mega-viral over the weekend when she posted a video about military members coming into the club ahead of one major event:

Deploying.

Specifically, she said the military members from an unnamed base told her they're "getting deployed next week."

That's some great operational security from all involved as the Iran War continues to escalate. Well done, gentlemen! Well done!

You can watch her comments in the video below, and let me know your thoughts at David.Hookstead@outkick.com.

Now, let's go check on the comments:

This is boots on the ground reporting

What’s it called? Deployed

Wait til I tell you about what it was like being a dancer after 9-11.

babe ask them questions about what theyre hearing thats a really good opportunity

Babe not you telling on military plans 😭 get more info pls

Thank you for your heels on the ground journalism x

So you can confirm that the USA are putting boots on the ground in Iran?

This is good journalism

This is actually very important journalism. Sincerely!

Now, I can't say for sure what base the military members are located at, but a quick look at Charm Daze's social media, it appears she might be located in California. You know what else is in California? A massive military presence in San Diego.

I feel like Matthew McConaughey in season one of "True Detective" connecting dots.

What do you think about a stripper seemingly being the best source of information for troop deployments? Let me know at David.Hookstead@outkick.com.