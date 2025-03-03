Streamer & Content Creator Amouranth Says She Shot A Gunman After Being Pistol Whipped During Crypto Robbery

Kaitlyn Siragusa, better known by the name Amouranth, says that she was robbed at her home in Houston on Sunday night by three gunmen.

The former Twitch streamer, who now streams on Kick and cashes in big on OnlyFans, tweeted out just before midnight eastern that she was being robbed at gunpoint.

Amouranth followed that up with a message that read, "I believe I shot one of them. They wanted crypto is what they were yelling they pulled me out of bed."

She then shared a picture calling the incident a home invasion that showed "swat" outside the gate in front of her home. She also informed her 3.8 million followers that she was safe.

The 31-year-old told investigators, according to KHOU 11, that she was asleep when three men broke into her home and attacked her in her bed.

The men pistol whipped her and demanded cryptocurrency. Amouranth was bleeding following the incident and says she went to the hospital for treatment.

She later explained that she was able to tweet when, at gunpoint, they gave her her phone to login, presumably for the crypto they were reportedly after.

Amouranth is second guessing her career online after the home invasion

While she tweeted out that she had shot one of the gunmen, KHOU 11 reports that Amouranth's husband was the one that opened fire. He reportedly heard the commotion and opened fire.

On Monday, the popular streamer and content creator shared a surveillance video which shows her being followed into part of the home by three masked men who appear to be holding guns.

A short time later gunshots are heard, and the three men then flee the scene. One of them is heard saying "I got shot" as he runs across the driveway.

Amouranth said that there was "a trail of his blood all the way along the driveway" and that forensic was testing it. She also shared a picture of her bedroom door, which had been shot and kicked in.

The Houston Police Officers' Union posted about the home invasion on Twitter and KHOU 11 reports that there is a $5,000 reward for information in the case.

All things considered, this could have had a much different ending. A good guy with a gun was able to stop the home invasion before it got any worse.

The incident Amouranth admits has her considering her future as a social media influencer/streamer. She said in response to someone suggesting she take a break from the internet, "Truth be told I don’t know if I’ll ever be back."