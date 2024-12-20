Meet The Streakers: Knicks-Timberwolves Stopped For Crypto Promoters

Sports streakers Amber Ghini and Toochi Kash did it again last night in Minnesota.

Days after attempting to streak a 49ers game only to get arrested and sent to jail before they could get to the playing surface, Thelma and Louise made a run for it during Thursday night's Knicks and Timberwolves game.

This time, Toochi Kash was able to make it from sideline to sideline before being tackled and hauled off to jail. Amber Ghini wasn't as lucky. She was tackled by a cagey veteran security guard who sniffed out the plot.

Let's go to the film:

What are these two up to?

Long story short, they're promoting a crypto ATM that is trying to make a name for itself by streaking sporting events. Supposedly, the company has a meme coin it's about to introduce and instead of traditional marketing efforts, the team decided it would send Toochi and Amber to drum up headlines.

Meet the Knicks-Timberwolves streakers:

Amber:

Toochi three days ago at the 49ers game: