'Stranger Things' Star Shares Disappointing Update On Final Season

"Stranger Things" fans better get comfortable waiting for the final season to premiere.

The fifth season of the legendary Netflix sci-fi show will serve as its conclusion. It's been a wild and epic ride since 2016, and it's time to find out how it all ends.

Netflix CEO Ted Sarandos recently announced that the final season will premiere in 2025, but further details remain shrouded in mystery.

So, is an early 2025 release in the cards? I wouldn't bet on it.

When will "Stranger Things" return?

"Stranger Things" star Brett Gelman, who plays Murray Bauman on the series, recently spoke to Screen Rant about the final season and said the following:

"Filming is going great. I think you'll learn in the same way that everybody's learned in the past, you'll probably get some teasers, a couple teasers, and then, the big way you'll find out what's going to happen is the show. It's, obviously, the most secretive thing I've ever worked on, but I think the fans — you included — will be very happy with season five. Usually, like you, they're very understanding and they understand my position, so it's fine. A lot of people don't want to know, a lot of people want to be surprised, but they're eager. It's hard. It's gonna be a minute, probably, until it comes out."

It's that last part that should be concerning for fans. Hearing "it's gonna be a minute" until fans get season five is less than ideal.

I'm sure fans having been holding out hope for an early 2025 return. Perhaps January or February. After all, season four wrapped up July 2022.

That was more than two years ago. However, I always kind of feared a summer 2025 release was most realistic just because "Stranger Things" is infamous for its lengthy breaks between seasons.

Hopefully, Gelman is being a bit overly pessimistic and we get new episodes sooner rather than later. Let me know what you're hoping to see in the final season at David.Hookstead@outkick.com.