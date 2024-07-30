'Stranger Things' Final Season Gets Major Update: DETAILS

The final season of "Stranger Things" won't come out this year.

Millions of fans around the globe are eagerly waiting for updates about the fifth and final season of the hit Netflix sci-fi show.

Season four wrapped up July 1, 2022, and production is currently underway on season five. Fans have been holding out hope that it might return in 2024.

I hope you didn't get your hopes too high because that's not going to happen.

"Stranger Things" set to return in 2025.

Netflix CEO Ted Sarandos announced during Q2 2024 earnings interview that the series will return for its final season in 2025, according to Screen Rant. That means fans have plenty of time left to sit around waiting or get caught up on the series.

While fans now know a 2025 release is coming, a specific date wasn't announced by Sarandos. It's also not known if it will all drop at once or be split up like the last couple episodes of season four.

Not only do fans now know the year "Stranger Things" will return for its fifth and final season, the show also released a new look at the last episodes.

The show's official X account released a photo of Joe Keery in character on set Steve Harrington. You can take a look at the now-viral post below.

Fans have been desperate for any kind of update available, and we now have the most significant one in a very long time.

Waiting until 2025 isn't ideal, but it's also not shocking at all. I've been saying for a long time that 2025 was the most likely release date. Now that's been confirmed.

Now, fans will want to know a specific date. Don't be surprised if it's not until the summer. That'd mark three years between seasons. It's a hell of a long time to wait, but fans are just going to have to stomach it.

More than anything, I hope we get the ending we deserve. It's a great show, and it's time to put a bow on it. Let me know what you think at David.Hookstead@outkick.com.