Netflix Announces Major 'Stranger Things' Update

"Stranger Things" will arrive at some point next year.

The fifth season of the hit sci-fi Netflix series will serve as the show's conclusion, and millions of fans around the globe can't wait to find out how it ends.

Season four wrapped July 1, 2022, and viewers have been desperate for information about what comes next.

Well, we finally have some great news to share about the future of the show.

Netflix announces "Stranger Things" will return in 2025.

The streaming giant announced Wednesday that the fifth and final season of the series will premiere at some point in 2025.

Not only was a 2025 return announced, but the episode titles for the final season were also revealed in the now-viral tweet.

Give it a watch below, and let me know your thoughts at David.Hookstead@outkick.com.

As a huge "Stranger Things" fan, it's about time we finally got a significant update and good news about the status of the show.

A 2025 return always seemed likely due to the show having significant special effects. The production on a show like "Stranger Things" takes serious time.

Now, we know the show will come out next year, and we know what the final episodes are titled. What do the titles mean? Your guess is as good as mine.

I'm sure people online will spend time analyzing it all like it's the Zapruder film.

You have plenty of time to catch up on "Stranger Things" if you're not already through the first four seasons. It's one of the best shows on TV, and anyone who says differently has no idea what they're talking about. Let's buckle up and get ready for one final ride. Hit me with your predictions at David.Hookstead@outkick.com.