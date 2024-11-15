New Look At Final 'Stranger Things' Season Released: PHOTOS

Another look at the final season of "Stranger Things" is out.

The hit Netflix series returns in 2025 for its fifth and final season, and millions of fans around the globe are excited to see how it all wraps up.

It's been arguably Netflix's best show since it premiered in 2016. It's a perfect blend of sci-fi, nostalgia, mystery, horror and it's just an all-around fun time.

New "Stranger Things" photos released.

Ahead of the final season airing, Netflix and the show's official social channels have shared photos and inside looks at whatever might be coming.

The titles for the final episodes were recently revealed, and there are also some photos that were recently released giving fans a behind the scenes look at season five.

You can check out all four photos below, and let me know your thoughts at David.Hookstead@outkick.com.

Obviously, photos aren't much to go off of, but it should be enough to wet the whistle of fans excited to see how the carnage and chaos of "Stranger Things" ends.

Something tells me every single episode in the final season is going to be like a movie in terms of production value and a couple will probably have legit movie runtimes.

That's what happened with season four, and there's no way the Duffer brothers and Netflix are going to dial it back for the final season.

Now, we sit and wait until 2025 for the fifth and final season of the legendary saga to arrive on Netflix. I can't wait to see how it all goes down. Hit me with your theories at David.Hookstead@outkick.com.