Hit TV Series Drops Electric Preview For Final Season, Release Schedule Will Enrage Fans: WATCH

The first look at the final season of "Stranger Things" has finally arrived.

The legendary Netflix show is arguably the streaming giant's greatest hit. It's captivated fans since it premiered all the way back in 2016.

Season four ended July 1, 2022, and viewers have been desperate to see how the saga comes to an end. They now have some answers.

"Stranger Things" season five preview released.

Netflix released the first preview for season five on Saturday, and released the following plot details:

"The fall of 1987. Hawkins is scarred by the opening of the Rifts, and our heroes are united by a single goal: find and kill Vecna. But he has vanished — his whereabouts and plans unknown. Complicating their mission, the government has placed the town under military quarantine and intensified its hunt for Eleven, forcing her back into hiding. As the anniversary of Will’s disappearance approaches, so does a heavy, familiar dread. The final battle is looming — and with it, a darkness more powerful and more deadly than anything they’ve faced before. To end this nightmare, they’ll need everyone — the full party — standing together, one last time."

Sounds very interesting and exactly what fans have been hoping for. You can watch the preview below, and let me know your thoughts at David.Hookstead@outkick.com.

Pretty epic, right? There's just one major problem. The release schedule is absolutely insane and will drive fans crazy.

The three staggered release dates are as follows:

Four episodes on November 26

Three episodes on December 25

Final episode on December 31

While I'm incredibly excited for the final season, I think I speak for a lot of fans when I say that the release schedule is less than ideal.

Season four came out in two parts. That was annoying, but bearable. Why is the fifth and final season coming out on three dates?

The answer is money. It requires people to pay for at least two months of Netflix. If it all dropped at once, then fans could just pay for one month, binge and cancel as soon as they're done.

It's a pure money play, and we all know it.

Having said that, I'm still pumped up to see how the legendary saga comes to an end. We've invested nearly a decade of time, and everyone is expecting a crazy conclusion. Hit me with your predictions at David.Hookstead@outkick.com.