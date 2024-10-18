'Stranger Things' Star Shares Intriguing Comments About Show's Ending

"Stranger Things" star David Harbour is sending expectations soaring ahead of the series returning.

The fifth and final season of the legendary Netflix sci-fi series is expected to air at some point in 2025, and millions of fans around the globe can't wait to find out how it ends.

The show from the Duffer brothers is probably Netflix's most ambitious and popular series. Now, there's just one final season left, and it sounds like it's going to be wild.

David Harbour previews final "Stranger Things" season.

Harbour has skyrocketed to fame as Hopper in the legendary series, and it sounds like the ending was very emotional for him.

"They land the plane, and it is the best episode they’ve ever done," Harbour said on the "Happy Sad Confused" podcast when talking about the show's season five finale, according to PEOPLE.

He further added, "The end of this episode when we were reading it — just us reading it — about halfway through, people started crying," he said. "Then about the last 20 minutes, it was just uncontrollably crying, waves of different people. Noah Schnapp being my favorite…It's such a great episode, and it's such a great season. You guys will love it."

With every bit of information we get about the new season of "Stranger Things," the higher expectations go. People were apparently sobbing when they read the ending!

Does that not spark your interest? It definitely should. It makes me think not everyone is going to make it out alive, which is something I've speculated about for a very long time.

"Stranger Things" deserves an ending that is true to the series, and unfortunately, that means not everyone is going to make it.

Who lives? Who dies? We'll find out whenever season five premieres. I can't wait. Let me know your thoughts at David.Hookstead@outkick.com.