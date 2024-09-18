'Stranger Things' Star Teases Incredibly Emotional Ending

It sounds like "Stranger Things" fans better be ready for an emotional roller coaster during the final season.

The fifth and final season of the legendary Netflix sci-fi series is expected to arrive at some point in 2025. There's no official return date just yet, but all signs definitely point to 2025. Will it be summer of next year? Maybe earlier?

Your guess is as good as mine, but I'd put my money on late spring/early summer as a likely release date. No matter when it returns, people are fired up and ready to find out how the series ends.

"Stranger Things" star David Harbour discusses show's ending.

Well, it sounds like the final season might result in some tears flowing, judging from some comments from David Harbour - who plays the lovable Hopper on the series.

Harbour told ComicBook the following when discussing the show's ending:

"Getting back to the OG crew of this final season has been wild in a way because we have come so far and it is not the show that we started in Season 1. I think that's a wild experience for all of us. I mean, those kids were 11 years old when we started, 12 years old. Now they're 20 and they're shaving and they aren't kids anymore. Finn (Wolfhard) just directed a movie. I think to have it all come back full circle...We just read we just did a read through of the last episode and the amount of crying... like the episode is very beautiful. But there's also a deeper level of that, this was actually their childhood. They were 11 years old and grew up and fought this monster. And I've never seen so much heavy, heavy weeping from teenagers or young adults in my life."

What exactly does the final episode being "beautiful" mean? I'm guessing it's going to pull at your heartstrings as we watch Eleven and the rest of the crew put a bow on their journeys.

The question I have is whether all the good guys make it out alive or if death is imminent. I fear it's the latter, and it would make sense.

"Stranger Things" is a pretty dark series at its core. Having all the good guys survive would cut against a lot of the themes we've seen through the first four seasons.

The show has never been afraid to kill someone when necessary. I expect that to continue in the final season, and that means some of our favorite characters probably won't make it to the final credits alive.

