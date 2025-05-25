Stop Me If You've Heard This One Before: Aliens Are Real, But No One Seems To Care

Another day, another UFO sighting confirmed. And no one seems to care

Another day, another UFO sighting.

Yes, that's right, folks. It would appear that – as Blink 182 foretold on their 1999 album "Enema Of The State" – aliens do exist.

What a frightening statement: "We're learning that we don't understand what's in our skies …"

These are people who study black holes, gamma-ray bursts, and track meteor paths to within a few hundred feet, and they have literally no clue what's going on right under our very own atmosphere.

Truly some bone-chilling stuff.

But is this anything new, really?

I feel like we've had UFOs confirmed on the record by high-ranking government and military officials, both former and current, for at least a half a decade now.

Right around the time COVID was in its prime, the "powers that be" decided to break glass in case of emergency and release the "UFO's are real" files.

And we've grown into such a cynical and jaded society that the announcement of literal aliens barely phased us.

Discovering aliens was something I always thought would be super cool, and would be some sort of revelatory experience, similar to "Close Encounters of the Third Kind" or "Independence Day."

Instead, we are more like that episode of "Futurama" where Fry wants to go to the moon because of how awesome that was in 1999, only to find that it's become as mundane as a trip to Disney World a millennium later.

We can blame social media for all that apathy.

Before the advent of social media, seeing a UFO in the sky was a national event that would be talked about for decades and get a cool name, like "Phoenix Lights."

Now some Air Force pilot sees horrors beyond his comprehension, gets life-altering PTSD, and the whole thing gets relegated to Page 6 of the local newspaper, being edged out by "Cat Saves Human By Tweeting For Help From Owner's iPhone."

And to top it all off, we still discovered aliens before the Browns won a Super Bowl.

Wild.