Steven Crowder Discusses Racial Issues At A Black Barbershop, And It Got Heated

A man walks into a barbershop…

It's the start of many a great joke, but it was also, at least in this instance, the premise for one of conservative internet show host Steven Crowder's latest video campaigns.

After making his return to college campuses in the wake of the assassination of Charlie Kirk last month, Crowder decided to bring back yet another popular series to his arsenal.

Dubbed "Black & White On The Gray Issues," Crowder returned to a barbershop in Dallas for the second time with the intent of having a discussion about racial talking points with members of the black community.

You can watch the entire video (which is nearly an hour long) on his YouTube channel, but some of the highlights below really do a good job of capturing how heated things got between Crowder, his crew, and the patrons of the black-owned barbershop.

One of the major sticking points is when Crowder brings up "black fatigue," a term that has been circulating in online communities more frequently since the second wave of Black Lives Matter protests in 2020.

Crowder brings up specific justice reforms that have caused more harm than good in communities that experience high levels of crime, causing him to experience some backlash.

Things get particularly heated when the topic of reparations gets brought up, in which Crowder lays out why the concept of whites owing blacks money for slavery is a bit nonsensical when the majority of white ancestry can't even reliably be traced back to slave owners.

The video ends on a cliffhanger and Part 2 will be released next week, but the first hour of this conversation is fascinating and, in all honesty, necessary.

While the exchange did get heated, I tip my cap to both Crowder and the barbershop customers for having the racially charged conversation in a mostly respectful manner.

We've all seen what can happen when people disagree with what the other side has to say, so for this to go as peacefully as it did says a lot about both parties involved.

This is a very important video because it highlights that there is a way to talk about sensitive topics like race without things having to devolve into senseless violence.

Although he may not have changed minds on the issues, I have to give props to Crowder and his crew for taking the time to talk about these things in what some might consider a "hostile environment."

If only more conversations went like this one did, we might be able to make some progress as a country and get back to discussing the issues in a civil manner.

I don't know about you all, but I am looking forward to Part 2 and whatever happens beyond that.