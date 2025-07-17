The Steve Miller Band Cancels An Entire North American Tour Because Of Weather

Surely, it wasn't because people don't want to see The Steve Miller Band in 2025...

If you were hoping to see the Steve Miller Band on tour late this summer or early this fall, prepare to be disappointed.

But when you realize why they're canceling all their shows, you might realize you probably dodged a bullet.

The band, known for songs like "Take The Money And Run" and "The Joker," announced that all 31 dates on their upcoming North American tour were canceled because of weather concerns.

No, seriously.

"Dear Steve Miller Band fans," the band's announcement reads, per Variety. "You make music with your instincts. You live life by your instincts. Always trust your instincts… The Steve Miller Band has cancelled all of our upcoming tour dates.

"The combination of extreme heat, unpredictable flooding, tornadoes, hurricanes and massive forest fires make these risks for you our audience, the band and the crew unacceptable. So… You can blame it on the weather… The tour is cancelled."

The weather, huh? Not because tickets weren't selling on account of everyone on Earth having heard "Fly Like An Eagle" several thousand times and not needing to keep adding to that total?

Alrighty then, far enough…

Look, bad weather stinks and dangerous weather is even worse, but Ol' Steve Miller and company are buying into the climate change = natural disasters narrative like there weren't serious weather and natural disasters long before we were even able to study weather and climate.

So, they may be trying to couch this as altruistic and trying to protect everyone from the weather, but let's call it what it is: soft.

The only thing we can be sure they saved people from was having to sit through "Abracadabra."