Steve Carell To Pay For LA Wildfire Victim's High School Proms

Comedian and actor Steve Carell has announced that he will be covering prom costs for various Los Angeles high school students that were affected by the devastating wildfires last month.

In a social media post, The Office star surprised over 800 seniors from six high schools in Altadena that he would be giving them at least some sense of relief by covering their prom costs.

CARELL WILL COVER HUNDREDS OF HIGH SCHOOL STUDENTS COSTS

"Attention! Attention all Seniors! This is Steve Carell!" the video message began as if he was speaking over a school intercom.

The 62-year-old actor then went on to inform the students that he had partnered with Alice's Kids, a Virginia-based charity organization that helps students across the country with various things like field trips and other events. For any students that may have already purchased prom tickets. Carell said that they would be reimbursed entirely.

"It's a pretty good deal," the actor continued in a rather hilarious, straightforward, monotone voice. "Have fun, enjoy the prom and remember, this is Steve Carell."

Anyone who has ever had to deal with a hurricane, tornado, flood, wildfire or may have lost their house knows just how difficult and devastating the rebuilding process can be.

What's also heartbreaking is that these seniors also had to deal with missing more than a year of growing up with their friends thanks to the over-the-top California Covid mandates a few years ago.

For some of them to then lose their houses or have their properties damaged on top of it, is something that will stick with these teenagers forever.

Every little thing does help and for Carell to at least help them get a night out and just go WILD on the dance floor…

Even The Office's miserable, mad at everything character, Stanley Hudson, would agree that's pretty cool.