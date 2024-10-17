A Famous Book Is Being Turned Into TV Series, And There's Plenty To Be Optimistic About

A recently published Stephen King book is being turned into a TV series.

Many of King's most notable stories have been turned into movies and TV shows, and while his political views are wacky, there's a reason he's such a popular author.

He's also had great success when it comes to putting his stories on film. HBO recently released a new "Salem's Lot" film, and while the critics hated it, I loved it.

I thought it was one of the most entertaining movies of the year. Now, he'll gear up to do it again.

Stephen King's "Fairy Tale" being turned into limited series.

King's popular 2022 novel "Fairy Tale" is being turned into a 10-part limited series by A24, according to Deadline. It's unclear at this time where it will stream.

Deadline wrote the following on the plot:

"Published by Scribner, King’s Fairy Tale follows a 17-year-old boy who inherits the keys to a portal and enters a terrifying world where good and evil are at war. The stakes of both worlds are immense. The magic in the tale is King taking his time to frame out the world of the teen, Charlie Reade, and a kindness he extends that eventually rewards him with a magic sundial that gains him entry into the portal. That leads to the epic battle of good and evil, but it doesn’t happen until about 100 pages in. As happened with King tales like The Stand, this just works better in longform storytelling."

Again, don't take me being interested in a new Stephen King series as a sign I like the guy or his political views. You can respect the art without agreeing with the artist.

The fact of the matter is that King is a generationally talented storyteller. There are too many hits to list, but a few come to mind that might surprise you.

"The Outsider," "11.22.63" and "Storm of the Century" are all outstanding limited series based on King's work. On top of that, you have the classics that everyone knows about like "The Shining," "Children of the Corn," "The Green Mile," "The Shawshank Redemption" and "It."

Now, another book is being turned into a TV series, and A24 will be running the show. That's great news because A24 is one of the most underrated studios in the entertainment industry.

It's responsible for "Civil War," "Everything Everywhere All at Once," "Uncut Gems," The Iron Claw" and the Maxine Minx/Pearl trilogy. A24 knows how to do horror. It seems like a natural fit.

Admittedly, I've never read "Fairy Tale" and likely won't, but if it's anything like King's previous limited series, then viewers should be in for a very fun time. Make it entertaining, dark, full of suspense and take people for a fun ride. Everything else will work itself out. Have you read it or are you a fan of King's work? Let me know at David.Hookstead@outkick.com.