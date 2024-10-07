There's A New Horror Movie Everyone Needs To Watch | REVIEW

"Salem's Lot" is an incredibly fun horror movie.

The HBO Max film based on the famous 1975 book by Stephen King is one of the network's major films for October.

After all, this is the month of Halloween. People are looking for spooky content now more than ever with the holiday just a few weeks away.

Well, I suggest you buckle up because "Salem's Lot" is awesome.

"Salem's Lot" is absolutely worth watching.

The movie came out Friday on Max, and I wasted no time before grabbing a couple beers, some popcorn and smashing the play button.

Admittedly, I've never read the book and was completely unfamiliar with the backstory. Not a problem. I rarely care about knowing a backstory for films or shows based on books.

I did see the reviews on Rotten Tomatoes were overwhelmingly negative, but I didn't let that slow me down. The trailer hooked me, and I was going to give it a shot no matter what.

I'm glad I did because "Salem's Lot" is awesome. It revolves around a tiny town that comes under attack from vampires, and soon, it appears the vampires outnumber the good guys.

From there, viewers are taken on a wild adventure as author Ben Mears (Lewis Pullman), Susan Norton (Makenzie Leigh), Matthew Burke (Bill Camp)and Dr. Cody (Alfre Woodard) try to beat back the vampires that overwhelmed Jerusalem's Lot. That's about all I can say about the plot without ruining anything.

This movie is dark, but definitely doesn't take itself too seriously. It focuses on providing viewers an electric ride full of vampires and the fight to save a small town. Do I really need to say much more to sell you on how fun a film "Salem's Lot" is?

I also have to give a special shoutout to Lewis Pullman. He gave the best performance in the film, which won't surprise "Outer Range" fans. Bill Camp is also outstanding.

If you want a fun movie to get you in the spooky spirit, I can't recommend "Salem's Lot" enough. Check it out on Max, and let me know your thoughts at David.Hookstead@outkick.com.