Stephen Colbert 'Considering' Running For Office As Show Heads For Cancellation

The final episode of his CBS late-night show scheduled for May 21, 2026

CBS will air the final episode of "The Late Show with Stephen Colbert" on May 21, 2026. Colbert says he will consider all options after the show’s cancellation, including a possible run for office.

Fellow late-night host Seth Meyers pressed Colbert on rumors that he could run for president during an interview Tuesday night.

"I’ve heard that one," Colbert responded.

"There’s been a whole host of things that people have speculated that I will do next. I’m neither going to confirm nor deny any of these, or many of these, because I’ve got to keep my options open."

He then joked, mimicking a politician, "That’s something I have to discuss with my faith leader and my family."

"And if there is some way for me to serve the American people in some way that could possibly be greater than a late-night television show, I would consider that."

Colbert could theoretically enter a crowded Democrat primary field that may also include television personality Stephen A. Smith. While Colbert would undoubtedly be an insufferable, pompous leader, he is clearly much smarter than Smith.

So, there's that.

Still, we do not expect either to run. Neither could tolerate the thought of losing or having to drop out due to a lack of support.

And while it is only January 2026, Gavin Newsom is a significant betting favorite to win the Democrat primary, just as J.D. Vance is on the Republican side.

We also believe Colbert, despite his poor ratings at CBS, will have options in Hollywood. Media conglomerates such as Netflix and Disney continue to show an appetite for expensive liberal rabble-rousers, no matter how illogical the investment may be.

For background, CBS reportedly lost $40 million per year producing Colbert’s program.

It would not be surprising if a streamer signed Colbert to host another late-night show, purely for optics and political messaging.

For now, Colbert is unlikely to shut down political rumors, knowing they keep his name in the news as his show heads for cancellation.