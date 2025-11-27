Stephen A. Smith Scorches Democrat Senator For Using Military In Anti-Trump Video

Stephen A. Smith does not need a uniform to recognize when a politician crosses into lunacy.

This week, Smith zeroed in on Sen. Mark Kelly (D-Ariz.) for appearing in a video with other Democratic lawmakers urging military members to "refuse illegal orders" — as a way to foment fear about a threat that frankly doesn’t exist.

Smith heard the message clearly.

And despite being a Democrat, Smith could not disagree more with Kelly’s approach.

He said it was not a warning about the law. It was a political shot at President Trump that used the military as a backdrop.

"How dare you do that?" Smith said on his Straight Shooter SiriusXM show on Wednesday. "I am not a military person and I know better than that."

Smith could not accept that Kelly, a former Navy combat pilot, would send a message encouraging troops to disregard orders just to get at the president. He said that is not how service members operate and not how the veterans he knows think.

"I never served in the military, that is true," Smith added. "I have family members who did and some of my best friends have. Marines. Air Force. Navy. Army. I have not heard one of them — not one of them — say that was okay."

Smith said Kelly and fellow Democrats were not talking about illegal orders in any real sense, but warning troops about a scenario built on speculation and fear for the sake of a political jab.

Smith added that Sen. Kelly chose to stand in front of a camera, instructing service members to keep one eye on the commander-in-chief rather than trust the system that has guided them their entire careers.

Smith called that irresponsible and reckless.

"You can try to start Articles of Impeachment, if you think there is something illegal," Smith said. "I mean, damn, it ain’t like y’all haven’t done it before."

If Kelly truly believed illegal orders were coming, Smith argued, he could pursue legal action, investigations, court rulings or congressional oversight. Instead, Smith said, Kelly chose to broadcast fear.

Case closed.

Send us your thoughts: alejandro.avila@outkick.com