Stephen A. Smith Roasted For Sharing Stupid Video: WATCH

Stephen A. Smith is getting cooked on social media over a weird video.

The ESPN star is known for moving the needle on social media, but people only had jokes for him after a weird Wednesday tweet.

Stephen A. posted a video of him slowly walking towards a helicopter, and the only way to describe it is strange.

The problem is he didn't post it to be funny. He was taking himself far too seriously. You can check out the video in the tweet below.

Stephen A. Smith roasted over helicopter video.

It didn't take long at all for people to jump in the comments to roast and troll him. Check out some of the responses below, and let me know your thoughts at David.Hookstead@outkick.com:

As a working class blue-collar guy, I wouldn't know anything about flying private or taking helicopters. People from my social class aren't allowed to do things like that. We stick to being shoved in the back of economy like cattle.

However, if I did know anything about flying private or flying in helicopters, I'm pretty sure I'd know the first unspoken rule is that you don't post about it on social media as a flex.

What you definitely do not do is post bizarre videos of you slowly walking to a helicopter. It's incredible ammo for the rest of the internet to destroy you, and that's what the internet did here.

Stephen A. Smith thought he was being cute on his way to Dallas. Instead, he just set himself up to get destroyed.

Never change, Stephen A. Never change. The jokes write themselves. Let me know what you think at David.Hookstead@outkick.com.