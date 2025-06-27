Hit TV Show Adds New Actress, And Her Instagram Is Loaded With Spicy Content: PHOTOS

Production on "Landman" - one of Taylor Sheridan's biggest hits - is currently underway for season two.

The "Landman" cast is growing, and the latest addition appears like a big win.

The hit Paramount+ series created by Taylor Sheridan focuses on the oil business in Texas, and is one of the best shows on TV at the moment.

Season one was a masterclass in storytelling by Sheridan, and Billy Bob Thornton gave one of the best performances of his career.

"Landman" adds Stefania Spampinato.

Production on season two is currently underway, and the cast is growing. Deadline reported that Stefania Spampinato is joining the cast as the wife Andy Garcia's character. Garcia plays a cartel boss who links up with Norris at the end of season one to build an uneasy alliance.

Spampinato has major roles on "Grey's Anatomy" and "Station 19."

Naturally, as a Big J journalist, I had to ask the one question nobody else in the media would:

What type of Instagram skills are we looking at?

After all, the "Landman" cast already features an outrageous amount of talent in that world with Ali Larter, Michelle Randolph and Kayla Wallace.

It appears Spampinato will fit in just fine, judging from a quick, but thorough investigation.

Welcome to the cast, Stefania! I look forward to what comes next in season two. There's no official return date yet, but I'll definitely keep you all updated when I know more. Make sure to hit me with your thoughts at David.Hookstead@outkick.com.