Steelers Fans Kick The Crap Out Of Each Other After Loss To The Ravens

If fans are willing to fight one another while an interview is being conducted a few feet away for a local TV station at a regular season game, you had better believe they're going to trade shots in the streets after a playoff loss.

On Saturday night, the Steelers traveled to Baltimore for a playoff game against their AFC North rival. The game was over almost as soon as it started.

It was all Ravens early. At halftime, the score was 21-0 in favor of the home team and fans of the Steelers were going through it.

Pittsburgh showed life in the third quarter, scoring two touchdowns, but the game was never particularly close.

The Ravens, led by Derrick Henry and Lamar Jackson, ran all over the Steelers defense. When the game ended, with the score 28-14, the season was over for Pittsburgh.

Delusional Steelers fans who thought their team was going to travel to Baltimore and end the Ravens' 12-5 season took their frustrations out on one another after the loss.

Some Steelers fans processed loss by punching, kicking one another

A fan fight involving Steelers fans broke out in the streets after the loss, and they weren’t holding back at all. Haymakers were flying, fans were hitting the pavement, and before the action was broken up we had a headkick nearly KO a guy.

Losses are tougher to take in the playoffs. Sometimes fans need help letting go of a 10-win season. Some will handle an early exit like an adult and stuff the pain deep inside.

There could be an outburst or two on family and friends, but nothing too intense. A little mild irritability and short answers. Others will choose to drink their sorrows away.

Some, like these folks, need to trade punches with one another.

Walking around mildly irritated won't cut it. Some drinks might help in the short term, but they've got to feel the loss in order to properly digest it.

There's always next season to look forward to. If you're a Steelers fan, that means another winning season followed by falling short in the playoffs. Good luck.