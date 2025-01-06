Raiders & Chargers Fan Fight Breaks Out During TV Report

Nothing says the final week of the 2024 NFL season quite like Chargers and Raiders fans fighting at a game like they're in the prison yard at San Quentin.

Let's go to Allegiant Stadium, or whatever they're calling Mark Davis' moneymaker these days to watch fists fly in one of the more unique NFL fan fight scenarios.

Nick Walters from KTNV, the ABC affiliate in Las Vegas, was conducting an interview with a Raiders fan when emotions randomly boil over and Walters had himself a legitimate news story right there in front of his camera.

For a TV reporter's camera to catch this in the wild is like those adventurers going to the Congo and spotting apes munching on bamboo.

Walters, being the pro he is, kept the camera rolling as it spilled into the Blue Moon Saloon line where security guards tried to do their best to stop the violence as the prison yard thug behavior continued.

That's when some Bo Jackson jersey-wearing hoochie starts stomping on some guy's head like she's done it before.

Eventually, both sides get tired and head back to their corners as another season of Chargers-Raiders football game to a close.

Nobody was stabbed. Nobody was shot. All in all, it was a good day.