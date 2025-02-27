Steak 'N Shake Gets RFK Jr. Stamp Of Approval After Switch To Beef Tallow

Secretary of Health and Human Services Robert F. Kennedy Jr. is on a quest to make America healthy again, and who would've seen the folks at Steak 'N Shake getting the RFK Jr. stamp of approval before anyone else?

I think I owe it to them to pick up a Steakburger for dinner in their honor…

Last month, news broke that Steak 'N Shake was going to tell seed oils to pound sand and their fryers would only be using pure beef tallow (which is rendered beef fat; I've been watching a lot of barbecue videos lately and beef tallow is discussed quite a bit) to cook up their fries.

Which are great by the way. No free ads, but if you're looking for some shoestring fries, Steak 'N Shake is a good spot.

Since then, the switch has been completed in several states with more to come.

The company's CEO recently spoke with Fox & Friends about how they had "RFK'd" their fries, and now the Secretary himself has taken notice.

So… Steak ‘N Shake counts as health food now, if I’m not mistaken.

Of course, you should still enjoy in moderation like you would anything, but we've got to talk about the brilliance of Steak 'N Shake on this front. Whoever said, "Hey, we should do this," deserves a raise or a pat on the back or a coupon book or whatever.

I think at some point, every fast-food joint will make this change (except maybe any vegan ones for obvious reasons), but look at all the good press Steak 'N Shake is getting by being the first to make the change on a big scale.

It reminds me of when I worked at a radio station and the big deal was when we would flip to Christmas music. That's because if we did so before the other station across town, we'd get the headlines and would be the Christmas station for that year.

Well, that's what Steak ‘N Shake did with beef tallow. They’re the beef tallow place, and they're probably on the vanguard of a new trend that we're going to see over the next few years.

Now, if you'll excuse me, I have a Doordash order to place…