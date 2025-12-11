The State Department Triggers Libs By Telling A Font To Pound Sand And I'm All About It

The US Department of State sent liberals into a tizzy this week, and if I gave you a thousand guesses as to why, you'd never get it… unless you read the headline, in which case, yup, it was over a font.

Secretary of State Marco Rubio announced that the Department of State would stop using the font Calibri, which was implemented by former Secretary of State Anthony Blinken because it was supposedly better for those with visual disabilities.

Fair — I'm all about people being able to read stuff, especially all the fine work here at OutKick — but in the age of ChatGPT and programs that will read things back to you, this move was nonsensical at best and to get some woke circus seal claps at worst.

To restore decorum and professionalism to the Department’s written work products and abolish yet another wasteful DEIA program, the Department is returning to Times New Roman as its standard typeface," Rubio said in a memo, per Fox News Digital.

Of course, this led to some pretty wild reactions, like this gem.

Careful, you don't pull something trying to make that stretch, guy…

I loved this news. It really is true, Times New Roman looks more professional. If I write something and then throw it into Times New Roman, I'm always, "Look out! Make way for Mr. Rockefeller!"

Plus, I think we already have way too many fonts as it is. Scroll through any software, and you'll see a million completely useless fonts, at least for most people.

I mean, yeah, I like the font that looks like it's written in dripping blood, but that's only good if you're trying to make a Halloween card or a thrash metal album cover.

That one that looks like an Old West wanted poster? I like it, but it doesn't have a ton of everyday uses.

And I still have not gotten a solid explanation as to what the f--k "Wingdings" is supposed to be used for.

I think about 99% of the population could get away with like half a dozen fonts, and that might even be too high. You need a formal one, a less formal one like the one I'm using right now, a goofy one for when you're feeling frisky, and Comic Sans just to piss people off.

The State Department? They should be using the most formal everything. That's what I want out of them.

They need to mean business, and nothing means no-nonsense and "we mean business" — at least as fonts are concerned — like Times New Roman.